Pray for Buhari’s quick recovery, GUU Chancellor urged Nigerians

Posted February 7, 2017 5:48 pm by Comments

From: Gabriel Dike

Chancellor of Gregory University, Uturu (GUU), Abia State, Dr. Gregory Ibe, has enjoined Nigerians to intercede in prayers, for the speedy recovery of the President Muhammadu Buhari, who is presently undergoing some medical procedures in the United Kingdom.

Speaking while briefing journalists on preparations for the forth-coming 5th matriculation ceremony of the institution,  Dr Ibe said that the quick recovery of the President should be the prime concern of every Nigerian.

According to him “All the religions we practice in this country command their adherents to pray for people in authority to ensure the good dispensation of peaceful governance, therefore we should in keeping with our faith pray for the speedy healing of our President”.

Maintaining that sanctity of life remains within the realm of God’s sovereignty alone, the GUU Chancellor urged Nigerians to refrain from spreading false rumour about leaders, but rather invest time upholding them in prayers, emphasising that God endowed the tongue with the capacity to speak things into manifestation.

The chancellor also revealed that preparation for the matriculation ceremony of the university, which is scheduled to hold on Saturday, February 11, has reached advanced stage.

According to him “being the first matriculation after releasing our first batch of graduates, we have introduced innovations in both management and curriculum that reflect our shared experience since the inception of the university, all targeted at ensuring the production of the best globally marketable graduates ”.

Share

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Osinbajo, others pray for 3 ill ministers, Buhari’s quick recovery Wednesday’s meeting of the Federal Executive Council, FEC started on a sober note with a supplication to God to heal...
  2. Eid-El-Kabir: Pray For Accelerated Economic Recovery, Senate Leadership Tells Nigerians The leadership of the Nigerian Senate has asked Nigerians to pray for peace and accelerated recovery of the nation’s economic. Senate...
  3. Pray for quick recovery of the economy- APC The All Progressives Congress (APC) has appealed to Nigerians to pray for the quick recovery of the nation’s economy and...
  4. Pray for Buhari, Presidency urges Nigerians The Presidency on Monday called on Nigerians to pray fervently for President Muhammadu Buhari who is on a 10-day trip...
  5. Pray for Buhari, Niger CAN tells Nigerians The Christian Association of Nigeria in Niger State has called on Nigerians to pray for the well-being of President Muhammadu...
  6. Balogun to Nigerians: Pray for Buhari, not criticism The Asiwaju Omoba of Ijebuland and the chairman of the First Monument Bank, (FCMB) Chief Subomi Balogun Tuesday urged Nigerians...
  7. Buhari Urges Nigerians To Pray For Divine Guidance Few hours ahead of Christmas day, Nigeria’s President, Mohammadu Buhari, has sent a yuletide message urging Nigerians to pray for...
  8. Dogara urges Nigerians to pray for Buhari, other leaders The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has called on Nigerians to pray for the success of President...
  9. Gowon urges Nigerians to pray for Buhari, Ambode, others Former military Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, retd yesterday asked Nigerians to pray for President Muhammadu Buhari, members of...
  10. Pray for safe return of President Buhari”–cleric urges Nigerians Sheik Sule Atitogo, Chief Imam of Unguwar Gwari Central Mosque on Friday, called on Nigerians to pray for the safe...

< YOHAIG home