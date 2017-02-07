Pray for Buhari’s quick recovery, GUU Chancellor urged Nigerians

From: Gabriel Dike

Chancellor of Gregory University, Uturu (GUU), Abia State, Dr. Gregory Ibe, has enjoined Nigerians to intercede in prayers, for the speedy recovery of the President Muhammadu Buhari, who is presently undergoing some medical procedures in the United Kingdom.

Speaking while briefing journalists on preparations for the forth-coming 5th matriculation ceremony of the institution, Dr Ibe said that the quick recovery of the President should be the prime concern of every Nigerian.

According to him “All the religions we practice in this country command their adherents to pray for people in authority to ensure the good dispensation of peaceful governance, therefore we should in keeping with our faith pray for the speedy healing of our President”.

Maintaining that sanctity of life remains within the realm of God’s sovereignty alone, the GUU Chancellor urged Nigerians to refrain from spreading false rumour about leaders, but rather invest time upholding them in prayers, emphasising that God endowed the tongue with the capacity to speak things into manifestation.

The chancellor also revealed that preparation for the matriculation ceremony of the university, which is scheduled to hold on Saturday, February 11, has reached advanced stage.

According to him “being the first matriculation after releasing our first batch of graduates, we have introduced innovations in both management and curriculum that reflect our shared experience since the inception of the university, all targeted at ensuring the production of the best globally marketable graduates ”.

