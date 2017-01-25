Presidency denies Osinbajo being compelled to resign

Posted January 25, 2017 8:47 pm by Comments

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

?The Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters, Babafemi Ojudu, has described as ‘ridiculous’ stories making the rounds that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is being held hostage and being compelled to resign from office.

According to him, Osinbajo not only presided over the Federal Executive Council meeting, on Wednesday, but held several meetings thereafter.

A WhatsApp message being circulated titled: “Another political confusion in Nigeria”, claimed that a purported Governors’ meeting in Aso Villa has directed all governors on the platform of All Progressive Congress (APC) to prevail on all other Governors to compel Osinbajo to resign the position of Acting President and pave way for the Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki, following President Muhammadu Buhari’s vacation abroad.

But Ojudu in a swift reaction said,? “I have read many ridiculous stories saying the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, is being held hostage by some governors who are trying to compel him to resign.

“I have equally received several calls regarding this. The story is simply  not true. It is a fabrication. Don’t be a purveyor of fake news.

“The Vice President is behind his desk carrying out his task. The Federal Executive Council presided over by him has just ended and he has been busy receiving visitors and holding meetings.”?

 

