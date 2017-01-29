Presidency releases photos of Buhari and wife in London

Posted January 29, 2017 1:47 pm

Presidency releases photos of Buhari and wife in London

To douse speculation over the health condition of President Muhammadu Buhari, the Federal Government on Sunday released photographs of the president with his wife in United Kingdom while on vacation.

The photographs showing Buhari and his wife came after an earlier one released on Friday showing Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun and some persons with the President.

The two photographs were released by the Special Assistant to the President’s Wife on Media, Adebisi Olumide-Ajayi.

The President and his wife were standing in one while they were sitting down in the second photograph.

Buhari wore a brown pair of trousers, a sweater and a white skull cap in the pictures.

The photographs were released amid increasing rumour over the state of health of the President since he announced his decision to embark on a short vacation during which he is also scheduled to carry out medical check-up.

