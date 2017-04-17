Price of kerosene falls by 11.6%, cooking gas, diesel, petrol on decline, says NBS

From Basil Obasi, Abuja

Report released at the weekend by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has suggested that the average price per litre paid by consumers for  kerosene decreased by 11.59 per cent month-on-month to N311.56 in March from N352.42 in February.

According to the report, states with the highest average price per litre of kerosene were Taraba where it was sold for N347.22, followed by Plateau and Cross River where it was sold for N340.48 and 399.71 respectively.

Conversely, states with the lowest average price were Gombe, N273.81; Zamfara, N271.57 and Oyo, N267.54.

In a related report also released by the bureau, it was stated that the average price for the refilling of a 5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum gas (Cooking Gas) decreased by 7.93 per cent  month-on-month year-on-year to N2, 493.59 in March 2017 from N2, 708.38 in the previous month.

This report further disclosed that the average price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder decreased by 7.90 per cent month-on-month and increased by 33.27 per cent year-on-year to N4, 923.47 in March from N5, 345.87 in February.

In another report, the NBS stated that the average price paid by consumers for automotive gas oil (diesel) decreased by 5.94 per cent  month-on-month and increased by 60.44 per cent year-on-year to N234.55 in March from N249.38 in February.

According to the report, Kwara, Kogi states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja recorded the highest average price per litre of diesel while Bayelsa, Plateau and Rivers states had the lowest prices.

During the period under review, the average price paid by consumers for premium motor spirit (petrol) increased by 10.1 per cent year-on-year and decreased by -0.3 per cent month-on-month to N149.4 in March from N149.8 in February, NBS said.

