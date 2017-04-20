Prison decongestion: 8 prison inmates freed in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Committee on Prisons Decongestion says it has freed eight prisoners from Zaria Prison as part of ongoing efforts to decongest prisons in the state.

The state’s Ministry of Justice in a statement on Thursday said the inmates, all first time offenders, imprisoned for non-capital offences were released on April 19.

“The beneficiaries were counseled to desist from any unlawful act that would put them against the law and were given a little token to enable them reunite with their families.

“This is the first decongestion exercise by the committee this year and the first since Umma Hikima took over as Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice,” the statement added.

The committee with membership from the state Ministry of Justice, the judiciary, the Nigerian Police and the Nigeria Prisons had released 75 prisoners in 2016. (NAN)

