Pro-Buhari rallies planned for major cities

(By Romanus Ugwu – ABUJA)

A coalition of pro-Buhari organizations under the auspices of Citizens Support for Good Governance in Nigeria (SGGN) will this week mobilize Nigerians across all walks of life for a rally tagged “I Support President Buhari” across the major cities of Abuja, Lagos, Kaduna and Kano.

A statement signed by the co-convener of the Nationwide rally, Moses Abdullahi, made available in Abuja, said the support rally for President Buhari will take place in Abuja on Tuesday and Thursday, Kaduna and Kano on Wednesday, ending on Thursday in Lagos.

The statement said that before the emergence of President Buhari, “Nigeria, our beloved country, the greatest black nation on mother earth has been a shadow of itself for the past 16 years.

“As a people, we witnessed the systemic looting and raping of our collective resources… by a few, with far reaching psychological damages which has rendered us bitter, bruised, battered and hopeless.

“Nigeria today is a nation undergoing rebirth. A people seeking a new path to higher attainment. A diverse community where a new awakening of self discovery can bring about a better economy for us all,” the group noted.

On the reason for the support rally, the group stressed: “We have a leader who we all know is different. We know he will not steal our resources. We know he will not sleep until things are made right for us and our children. We know he means well.

“We must support President Muhammfu Buhari because with him, it can only get better. Our economy today is in chaos not because of him, but because of the lies and deceit of 16 years he inherited. PMB is not out for quick fix measures, he is out to make sure the foundation of this CHANGE is well laid such that even in the next 100 years, we will never suffer what we have gone through before today.

“The pains and agony of today are temporary. If we rally round PMB and support him, we will ensure all the enemies of our progress & agents of corruption (who only want thing to continue like before) will be shamed and exposed,” they noted.

The group further argued that despite criticisms, President Buhari’s government has given the anti-corruption agencies, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), and the judiciary, free rein to fully launch offensives against corruption; that his government has defeated terror group Boko Haram and is working tirelessly to fix the economy, saying that the image of the country in international community has changed for the better.

