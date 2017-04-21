Rivers declares notorious cultist wanted, suspends amnesty in Gokana LG

From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Government has declared wanted a notorious cultist in Eleme Local Government Area, popularly known as ‘Supremo’, urging security operatives to arrest and detain him.
Supremo, who was said to have been a terror to residents of Eleme, was declared wanted by State Amnesty Programme Committee, after he failed to surrender his weapons and embrace the programme.
The state government had initiated a special amnesty programme for cultists and militants in Ogoni speaking local government areas of the state, to give room for cultists who failed to surrender their weapons in the first phase to comply.
Chinda reiterated that there was no hiding place for Supremo, pointing out that he had directed the security agencies to apprehend him.
Meanwhile, the government has suspended its amnesty programme in Gokana Local Government Area after noticing  insincerity of youths in the area to surrender their weapons.
Chairman of the Amnesty Programme and Special Adviser to Governor Nyesom Wike on Amnesty, Mr. Ken Chinda,  yesterday, berated the action of cultists in Gokana, stating that the youths had taken the programme for granted. Chinda gave suspected cultists operating in Gokana a week grace to surrender their weapons and embrace the amnesty or face the full wrath of the law.
He said: “Look at Bomu. Look at what they brought. They brought a toy, what they called gun is not working but when you go into the streets you will see shells of GPMG all over the place.
“Where is that GPMP, where is the AK 47, where are all the dangerous weapons you have been using for killing and destruction.
“I can see you people have decided to turn this into deceit. Even the chiefs said there are no weapons. Well, let me tell you, the amnesty programme here have been suspended. We give you one extra week to make up your minds for this disarmament.”

