Road accident claims two in Kebbi

From: Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi



Two passengers were feared dead along Bunza-Dankingeri road in Zuru Local Government Area of Kebbi State, on Thursday, while the two commercial cars collided.

It was gathered that the incident happen around 6:30a.m and it involved two Carina cars they were said to be using to conveying traders from the areas to various markets. It was gathered that each of the car had seven passengers including their drivers.