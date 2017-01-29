Roger Federer wins Australian Open, 18th Grand Slam

Posted January 29, 2017 8:47 pm by Comments

Roger Federer won his 18th career Grand Slam, beating longtime rival Rafael Nadal in an epic five-set match at the Australian Open, and enhancing Federer’s case as the greatest men’s tennis play of all time.

After Federer won the opening set 6-4, the pair traded three ho-hum sets to force a fifth and deciding set. It was the fourth time the pair went five sets in a Grand Slam final, the most in the Open era, according to ESPN.

The fifth set was a masterpiece.

In the fifth, Nadal quickly jumped out to a 2-0 lead, breaking Federer in the first game and then avoided several break points to hold his own serve in the second game.

But with Federer trailing 3-1, he finally broke through. Federer held his own serve to pull within 3-2. Then, after failing to convert on his first five break points of the set, Federer converted the sixth to level the fifth set at 3-3. Federer held on his serve again and then broke again on Nadal’s next serve to win his fourth straight game and go up 5-3.

That set up the dramatic ninth game. Nadal jumped out to a 40-15 lead. Federer held off both break points with an ace followed by a cross-court forehand winner to send the game to deuce.

That’s when things started to get a bit wonky.

On championship point, Federer initially had his first serve ruled out. He challenged the call, and replay overturned it, leading to a let and another shot at the first serve.

The next serve was then ruled out and Federer challenged again.

Nadal didn’t have a play on the serve, so if the call had been overturned, it would have ended the match. However, this time the review showed the call was correct and the match continued.

Nadal would hold on Federer’s second serve and it was deuce again.

Federer forced a second championship point. After Nadal’s weak return up the middle, Federer went for a forehand winner and the ball appeared to catch the line. But for the third time in the last three points, the call was challenged, this time by Nadal.

The call was upheld and Federer was the champ.

Nadal’s chance to win his 15th career Grand Slam, and pull within two of Federer, had been dashed.

 

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. BREAKING: Roger Federer wins 18th Grand Slam at Australian Open The post BREAKING: Roger Federer wins 18th Grand Slam at Australian Open appeared first on Punch Newspapers....
  2. Roger Federer defeats Rafael Nadal to win 18th Grand Slam title Tennis star, Roger Federer won his 18th Grand Slam title and first title in five years with an amazing five-set...
  3. Australian Open: Roger Federer Beats Rafael Nadal Roger Federer has captured his 18th Grand Slam championship crown after beating Rafael Nadal in 5 sets to clinch the 2017...
  4. Australian Open 2017: Nadal beat Raonic, reach Grand Slam   Rafael Nadal on Wednesday reached his first Grand Slam semi-final since 2014 with a superb 6-4 7-6 (9-7) 6-4...
  5. Federer edges Nadal to win 2017 Australian Open Roger Federer shrugged off a decade of grand slam heartbreak against Rafa Nadal, felling his great rival 6-4 3-6 6-1...
  6. Roger Federer beats Stan Wawrinka to reach Australian Open final Roger Federer beat fellow Swiss Stan Wawrinka 7-5 6-3 1-6 4-6 6-3 to reach the Australian Open final and stay...
  7. Roger Federer Beaten Out Of Australian Open By Andreas Seppi Italian Andreas Seppi sent shockwaves through the Australian Open on Friday as he toppled four-times champion Roger Federer in one...
  8. Federer delighted with landmark 300th Slam win Swiss great Roger Federer was delighted to become the first man to reach 300 Grand Slam match wins on Friday...
  9. Venus Williams, Roger Federer through to semifinal Venus Williams / AFP PHOTO / PETER PARKS / IMAGE Venus Williams and Roger Federer powered to the semi-final in...
  10. Australian Open: Djokovic, Federer, Serena Through To Semis World number one, Novak Djokovic, is through to the last four of the Australian Open after dismissing Kei Nishikori in...

< YOHAIG home