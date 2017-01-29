Rumours about President Buhari’s health unnecessary –Oshiomhole

From Tony Osauzo and Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Former governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole, yesterday described rumours about President Muhammadu Buhari’s health as unnecessary.

Observing that even medical doctors do go outside the country for medical check up, Oshiomhole cautioned those spreading the rumours to remember what happened to those that initiated rumours about Nnamdi Azikiwe’s death.

He said all those who formed burial committee for Azikiwe later died while Azikiwe was alive.

“If Nigeria medical doctors find cause to go and do routine medical check, why would anybody make it an issue that any Nigerian including our president should be denied the right for a medical checkup. Why would that be an issue and we like to speculate the worse. It is an unnecessary controversy. He is entitled to his vacation and we have seen US presidents going to Camp David to have a rest. We saw Cameron photograph wearing bikini with his wife in Spain on vacation. If you journalists don’t go on vacation, it is because you have not fought for your right to take out time from your work,” he said.

Oshiomhole who spoke to journalists shortly after casting his vote at his polling unit in Iyamho for the Estako Federal constituency by-election?, said people will read more about his life after office in his memoir that he is yet to complete.

He said he now enjoys his stay in the village as it affords him the opportunity to renew his personal relationship with his community people.

Besides, he said he was learning how to rest, learning how not to work since God was generous to him throughout his stay in office.

“All I need now is to give my best to Nigeria and identify with the very ordinary people. To be honest, if I can be a governor here, any human being can be.

“You will hear my life story after I finish what I am writing. I have to stay away from Benin. It is important that the new governor has a free hand and feel a sense of freedom to try a new idea. When you stay too long in a particular position, you don’t have new ideas, you are no longer hungry to prove anything. There is nothing to prove. Everything is like recycling.”

“But when a new person comes in, even if he comes from the same womb, he has his own hunger to make his own statement in his own style. In this world, there are variety of functional doable styles but each person endowed with only one and when I hear from people what is going on in Edo State, the renewed focus on investment, the renewed interest of investors, various sectors to create the job we need for our young people, I feel fulfilled,” he said.