Russia 2018 : I moved to China to give Nigeria ticket –Mikel

Posted January 12, 2017 4:47 am by Comments

BY MONICA  IHEAKAM 

Super Eagles captain, John Mikel Obi hasrevealed that his quest to ensure that Nigeria berths at the Russia 2018 World Cup  was a decisive factor that propelled his recent move to China.

Mikel became the latest big player in the English Premier League to join the Chinese Super League by money rush after leaving Chelsea for Tianjin Teda for a £140,000 a week three-year deal.

The Rio 2016 bronze medalist, insisted that rather than warming  the bench for  Chelsea handler Antonio Conte,  his present sojourn to Asia after shunning interests from the likes of Valencia and Inter Milan was not only on monetary gains but for the interest of Nigeria.

The  29-year-old Eagles skipper,  has always been optimistic of Nigeria’s bright chance of securing one of the five tickets ceded to Africa for the FIFA 2018 World Cup in Russia.

“I could easily have stayed in Chelsea for the remaining six months of my contract but it won’t be in the best interest of my nation, as they need me match fit when the World Cup 2018 qualifiers resume.

” It wasn’t an easy decision to make but I seriously need matches to stay fit for Nigeria. Nigerians don’t deserve to miss out of the World Cup after back to back failure to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations,” Mikel told Owngoalnigeria.com.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Mikel declares! Eagles will be at Russia 2018 Super Eagles captain John Mikel Obi has assured Nigerians that the country’s flag will be hoisted at the football fiesta 2018...
  2. Mikel targets 2018 World Cup qualification with Eagles Super Eagles captain, Mikel Obi, has set his sights on qualifying for the 2018 FIFA World Cup with Nigeria. Mikel,...
  3. NFF Is Focused On Russia 2018 Ticket – Pinnick The President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick and his team are focused on giving the Super Eagles...
  4. Eagles on course to Russia 2018 –Imama BY AYOMIDE JAYEOBA Super Eagles assistant coach, Imama Amapakabo has said the soaring of Nigeria on the latest FIFA rankings...
  5. Russia 2018 Qualifier: Getting the World cup ticket will be difficult – Gernot Rohr Super Eagles chief technical adviser Gernot Rohr has reiterated to Nigerians that getting the world cup ticket will be difficult ,...
  6. Ogunjobi tasks Eagles to pick Russia 2018 W/Cup ticket Former secretary general of the Nigeria Football Association (NFA), Chief Taiwo Ogunjobi yesterday tasked the Super Eagles to qualify for Russia 2018 World Cup....
  7. Nigeria can qualify for 2018 World Cup – Mikel “We have a very good chance to qualify for the World Cup if we keep our heads and play at...
  8. Russia 2018 World Cup: FIFA approves 36 training sites FIFA has approved the list of Venue Specific Training Sites for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia submitted by the...
  9. FIFA To Release Special Seeding For Russia 2018 World football governing body FIFA have confirmed that another seeding will be done for African teams in the final qualifier...
  10. NFF sure Eagles will qualify for Gabon 2017 AFCON, Russia 2018 World Cup NIGERIA Football Federation (NFF) President, Amaju Pinnick, is sure the Nigeria will qualify for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations...

< YOHAIG home