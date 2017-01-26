Saraki’s wife wants support for veteran soldiers

Posted January 26, 2017 5:47 pm by Comments

By Chinenye Anuforo

The wife of Senate President and chairperson, Wellbeing Foundation Africa, Mrs. Toyin Saraki has advocated support for service people who return from battlefield emotionally distraught or injured.
She urged Nigerians in public and private sector to support retired Nigerian military men and women to re-integrate into the society and communities successfully through trainings, counseling and education programmes. She said that the nation owe these veterans a great debt after selfless services to the country.
Speaking at a facility tour of the Nigerian Army 9th Brigade Medical Center, Ikeja Cantonment, Lagos, last weekend, in a continued commemoration of Nigerian Armed Forces Remembrance Day, Saraki said; “Nigeria is a country that has known great difficulty, and great conflict. But it is a country that always perseveres. Our triumphs are not only our own, but those of all the men and women who have served in the Armed Forces to protect our citizens.
“Despite the insurgency the country faces in the north east, it is quite commendable how the Nigerian Armed Forces with the federal government’s support, has remained steadfast in maintaining peace and safety in our country.”
Saraki said; “Wellbeing Foundation Africa is happy to help the wives of uniformed men through its monthly journey from pregnancy to birth and beyond, and we continue to give them care and counsel. Through our MamaCare Antenatal Education Classes, we seek to empower these women by providing the highest standard of education to them about their bodies and their babies. These classes, which are delivered in military hospitals in Lagos and Kwara State, deploy skilled midwives at no cost to military families to provide education, support and confidence about health from birth to age.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. We Appreciate Contributions Of The Armed Forces To Nation Building – Saraki *We Appreciate Contributions of Armed Forces to Nation Building, Says Saraki* Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has commended officers...
  2. Mrs Saraki partners group to tackle rheumatic heat disease The Founder-President of the Wellbeing Foundation Africa, Toyin Saraki, alongside global advocates, have concluded plans to address Rheumatic Heart Disease...
  3. Army declares support for negotiation with militants The Nigerian military has expressed support to the ongoing negotiation with militants to restore peace in restive Niger Delta region....
  4. Saraki restates loyalty to APC, rallies support for Buhari Senate President Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki Monday restated his loyalty to the governing All Progressives Congress, APC. Saraki also reiterated...
  5. Still On Toyin Saraki … SINCE our story titled ‘Toyin Saraki Regains Groove’, published last week in this section, and upon which we intended no...
  6. Saraki’s Wife Seeks More Training For Health Workers The wife of Nigeria’s Senate President, Mrs Toyin Saraki, says the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations cannot be...
  7. Saraki urges banks to support anti graft campaign The President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, has called on commercial banks operating in the country to partner with...
  8. UK group mimes Mrs. Saraki’s NGO ‘Hero of 2015’ UK group mimes Mrs. Saraki’s NGO ‘Hero of 2015’ The Guardian UK Global Development Professionals Network (GDN) has named the...
  9. 2019: Ayade`s wife mobilises 10,000 women, canvass support for husband From: JUDEX OKORO, Calabar Barely two years in office, the wife of governor of Cross River State, Dr Mrs Linda...
  10. Toyin Saraki’s Wellbeing Foundation Africa and National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives Mark International Day of the Midwife | Photos The Wellbeing Foundation Africa (WBFA) and the National Association Of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) marked the International Day of the...

< YOHAIG home