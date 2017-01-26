Saraki’s wife wants support for veteran soldiers

By Chinenye Anuforo

The wife of Senate President and chairperson, Wellbeing Foundation Africa, Mrs. Toyin Saraki has advocated support for service people who return from battlefield emotionally distraught or injured.

She urged Nigerians in public and private sector to support retired Nigerian military men and women to re-integrate into the society and communities successfully through trainings, counseling and education programmes. She said that the nation owe these veterans a great debt after selfless services to the country.

Speaking at a facility tour of the Nigerian Army 9th Brigade Medical Center, Ikeja Cantonment, Lagos, last weekend, in a continued commemoration of Nigerian Armed Forces Remembrance Day, Saraki said; “Nigeria is a country that has known great difficulty, and great conflict. But it is a country that always perseveres. Our triumphs are not only our own, but those of all the men and women who have served in the Armed Forces to protect our citizens.

“Despite the insurgency the country faces in the north east, it is quite commendable how the Nigerian Armed Forces with the federal government’s support, has remained steadfast in maintaining peace and safety in our country.”

Saraki said; “Wellbeing Foundation Africa is happy to help the wives of uniformed men through its monthly journey from pregnancy to birth and beyond, and we continue to give them care and counsel. Through our MamaCare Antenatal Education Classes, we seek to empower these women by providing the highest standard of education to them about their bodies and their babies. These classes, which are delivered in military hospitals in Lagos and Kwara State, deploy skilled midwives at no cost to military families to provide education, support and confidence about health from birth to age.