Security expert, Mike Ejiofor abducted

Mike Ejiofor, a notable security consultant has been kidnapped.

Ejiofo is the chairman of Apex Safety and Security Consultants, in Abuja, a security outfit he took over since he retired from the SSS.

Sahara Reporters broke the news and added that Ejiofor, who served as a state director with the service, was abducted on Sunday, February 13, 2017 in Kogi State.

The abductors of Ejiofor are yet to reach out to his family.

It was gathered that some of Ejiofor’s friends already confirmed the incident and said there are efforts to rescue him.

One of Ejiofor’s friend was quoted as saying: “He was kidnapped truly. But we are making frantic efforts to secure his safe release without further hassles.”

“I will get back to you if we have further updates.”

The report did not state if the abductors had contacted the victim’s family or made any demands.

