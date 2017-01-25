Senate condemns alleged killing of pro-Biafra protesters

From Fred Itua, Abuja

Senate has condemned alleged killing of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) protesters by security agents in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Friday, January 20, 2017.

Senate President, Bukola Saraki who spoke on the issue, following a motion by Senator Mao Ohuabunwa, said it was wrong for security agents, who are trained to protect the people, turn around to harm them.

Saraki called on the chamber’s relevant committees, especially Police and Security committees to note the points raised by Ohuabunwa.

Saraki, however, refused to sanction the committee’s probe of the alleged killings, contrary to Senator Ohuabunwa’s request.

Ohuabunwa, had, in his motion, decried what he described as repeated killing of IPOB protesters in the South East.

He warned that, if unprovoked attacks were not contained, it could lead to breakdown of law and order in the region.

“Some protesters were killed in Onitsha, Anambra State and, in Abia State, recently, by security forces. What was their crime? These protesters were unarmed and not dangerous. Why do they always kill them?

“The Nigerian Constitution guarantees freedom of association.

“People have the right to protest and they do not deserve to be killed. We need to emphasise this fact,” Ohuabunwa noted.

On Monday, the South East Senate Caucus had condemned the killings and called on President Muhammadu Buhari to investigate the frequent occurrence.

South East Senator in their condemnation, specifically demanded thorough investigation by the Federal Government, into the allegations of deliberate application of excessive force by security agencies in the containment of peaceful assembly particularly when groups from the South East are involved, with particular reference to last Friday’s incidence.

Chairman of the caucus, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, said the mere fact that “the security agencies applied force, in an otherwise peaceful rally is reprehensible and questions an emerging pattern in the containment of peaceful assembly in Nigeria.”

Abaribe said the 1999 Constitution, as amended, provides for the freedom of association and the right of the people to freely assemble to express their common interest.

“The last time I checked, that section of the Constitution was intact and has not been amended.

“It is, therefore, worrisome that the rights of a section of Nigerians would be so wilfully denied with such extra force.

“If the report of killings by security agencies were to be confirmed, it would no doubt leave a gaping hole in the unity of this country.

“This is one regrettable action too many, coming against the backdrop of the recent report of the Amnesty International (AI) of mass killings of people from the same section of the populace in Nigeria,” Abaribe said.