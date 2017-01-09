Senate’ll give priority to passage of 2017 Budget – Spokesman

The Nigerian Senate has said it would place priority on the passage of the 2017 Appropriation Bill when it resumes from its three weeks recess.

Spokesman of the Upper Chamber, Sen. Sabi Abdullahi told NAN in an interview on Monday that the Senate would live up to its constitutional responsibility in turning out an implementable budget.

He assured that the senate would speed up consideration of the budget in order to pass it in good time.

The senate spokesman said the upper chamber would also speed up activities with regards to making laws that would entrench sustainable democracy in the country.

“The senate will continue where it stopped in terms of the speed of work, the focus, and there will be increased intensity in terms of output,’’ Abdullahi said.

The lawmaker assured that the senate would avoid anything that would create controversy and derail speedy consideration of the budget.

He said, “At this period last year, we were already submerged in controversy with regard to the 2016 Budget but as you can see there is no controversy this time around.’’

President Muhammadu Buhari had on December 14, 2016, presented a budget of N7.3 trillion to the National Assembly for approval. (NAN)

