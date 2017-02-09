Shema alleges Masari behind his ‘abduction’

A former Katsina State governor, Dr. Ibrahim Shema, has accused his successor, Governor Aminu Masari, of masterminding his recent ‘abduction’ by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Governor Aminu Masari has denied the claims made by his predecessor, Ibrahim Shema

EFCC operatives, on Tuesday, February 7, besieged the premises of the Katsina High Court where they picked the former governor up.

Shema’s media aide, Oluwabusula Olawale, reportedly said the development was an extension of the “ongoing witch-hunt and intimidation using state and federal institutions.”

He described the EFCC’s move as “a sheer personal vendetta and a wicked attempt to humiliate and harass the immediate past governor.”

He continued: “We are saying it for the umpteenth time that Shema is not afraid of court trial. He has submitted himself to the court and he is ready to defend himself in an atmosphere of fair hearing, justice and rule of law.

“We are calling on the international community and well-meaning Nigerians to call Governor Aminu Bello Masari to order on his use of state and federal institutions for political intimidation and harassment before he truncates democratic institutions in Nigeria.”

But in a swift reaction, Governor Masari speaking through his spokesman, Abdu Labaran, dismissed the allegation, adding that the governor had no hands whatsoever in the ongoing travails of Shema.

His words: “If I remember well, there was a time Shema went on air challenging and daring Masari to take him to court; and now that the judicial process is taking its course, he is blaming the governor in a situation he has no control over or knowledge.

“Shema should bear his cross or look for other scapegoats but not Governor Masari.”

Shema is standing trial before Justice Maikaita Bako alongside three others, Rufai Safana, Sani Makana and Lawal Dankaba on 22 count charge bordering on alleged financial misdemeanor of about N11 billion.

