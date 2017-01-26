Stakeholders back creation of new varsity, Poly in Ogun

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Stakeholders in the education sector have described the bills on the conversion of Moshood Abeokuta Polytechnics (MAPOLY) to a University of Technology as well as the creation of a new polytechnic at Ipokia area of the state as a laudable development.

The y claimed these would encourage the advancement of learning, research and provision of unhindered access academic attainments.

The stakeholders spoke at the public hearing of the bills titled: “HB. No. 10/OG/2017- A bill for a law to provide for the Establishment of Moshood Abiola University of Technology and for matters of Administration and Discipline of Students Connected Therewith”; as well as “HB No. 11/OG/2017- A bill for a law to provide for the Establishment, Incorporation, Constitution and Functions of the Ogun State Polytechnic, Ipokia and for other matters Incidental Thereto or Connected Therewith”, held yesterday at the Assembly Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

They all expressed assurances that the two new institutions would bring about more growth and development in the education sector.

They, then, enjoined the host community of the proposed State Polytechnic to complement government efforts at ensuring the successful take off of the institution by being peaceful and be ready to make the necessary sacrifice.

According to them, Ipokia was ready to accommodate the new polytechnic and ensure its immediate establishment as there was a ready-made structure that could serve as its temporary site, which they noted would engender more development to Ogun West Senatorial district.

Declaring the stakeholders’ Forum open, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Suraju Ishola Adekunbi, represented by his Deputy, Hon. Olakunle Oluomo, explained that establishment of the institutions would act as catalysts for the attainment of training, research and innovation for the effective growth, economic utilization, exploitation and conversation of the country’s natural, economic and human resources for the overall development of the State and the nation.

In his closing remarks, the Chairman, House Committee on Education, Science and Technology, Hon Victor Fasanya, said the upgrade of MAPOLY to university and the creation of a new polytechnics at Ipokia would create room for admission seekers across the nation, especially communities and countries along the west African sub-region to access quality higher education, assuring that the Assembly would give the bills accelerated passage.

Some of the stakeholders who contributed to the public hearing included State Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Modupe Mujota, the Rector, Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta, Prof. Oludele Itiola, the State Attorney-General, Olumide Ayeni represented by Director of Legal Drafting in the Justice Ministry, Mr. Olusegun Olaotan and the Vice Chancellor of Tai Solarin University of Education, Prof. Yemisi Obilade, represented by Adeniyi Ogundipe.

