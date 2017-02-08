Stop blaming Buhari for economic woes, GKwara gov urges Nigerians

Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara State has advised Nigerians to stop blaming President Muhammad Buhari or any of the nation’s past leaders for the economic recession in the country.

Governor Ahmed gave the advice on Wednesday in Ilorin while receiving members of the Kwara State Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (KWACCIMA).

He said that rather than blaming anybody for the country’s economic woes, Nigerians should collectively think outside of the box for an enduring solution.

According to the Governor, there is nowhere in the world where a nation runs a mono economy like Nigeria without running into economic recession.

“Over the years, the money earned from oil-driven economy did not go into regenerative programmes, but went into consumption and payment of petroleum subsidy.

“So what do you think will happen?  The economy cannot be better.  It is not the fault of Buhari or Jonathan; it is the fault of Nigeria’s leadership from inception. It is the fault of everybody.

“As a people, we must begin to see how we can improve our resourcefulness. Enough of blame game, it won’t take us anywhere.

“Once we improve on human capital development, we can begin to drive entrepreneurship and we would begin to move out of the recession,” Ahmed said.

Earlier, the president of KWACCIMA, Dr Ahmed Raji, commended Ahmed’s giant strides on infrastructure development, provision of education and health facilities in spite of the dwindling economy.

He said that the chamber was working towards assisting some of its members in resuscitating ailing industries in the state. (NAN)

