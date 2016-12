A suicide bomb blast has hit Kasuwan Shanu cow market area of Maiduguri, Borno state.

According to reports, the blast was confirmed on Monday by the spokesman for the Borno state Police Command, DSP Victor Isuku.

According to Sahara Reporters, one of the suicide bombers blew up about 8:30 am while a second bomber was arrested before he could detonate a suicide vest wrapped around his body.