Suicide bombers have a deadly new tactic, warns Army

Posted January 9, 2017 4:47 pm by Comments

The Nigerian Army has advised members of the public to be on guard as suicide bombers have devised a new method of carrying out their terror acts.

Colonel Mustapha Anka, Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 7 Division, Maiduguri, gave the advice in a statement on Monday, January 9.

“This is to draw the attention of the general public to recent trend used by desperate remnants of Boko Haram Terrorists (BHT).

“Recently, two female suicide bombers knocked at the door of one Bulama and Usman, about 200 meters apart in Kalari general area of Maiduguri.

“The daughter of the Bulama opened the door, while the suicide bombers detonated their suicide vest, in the process killing the unsuspecting little girl, Usman and the two female suicide bombers.

“The general public is, hereby, advised to be cautious and wary of strange persons knocking on their doors.

“Security is a collective responsibility. The public is to engage in neighborhood watch,” Anka said.

The spokesman also advised that suspicious movement of persons should be reported to authorities without delay, adding that the daily 10 p.m curfew in Maiduguri was in force.

“Any defaulter will be prosecuted accordingly,” he warned.

(Source: NAN)

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Suicide bombers now knock on doors, detonates vests The Nigerian Army has advised members of the public to be wary as suicide bombers have devised a new method...
  2. Army Kill Female Suicide Bombers In Maiduguri The Nigerian Army has gunned down three female suicide bombers around Maiduguri in the early hours of Friday. According to...
  3. Army intercepts two suicide bombers in Borno The Nigerian Army on Friday said it had averted another blast in Borno following the interception of two suspected suicide...
  4. TWO FEMALE SUICIDE BOMBERS KILLED IN MAIDUGURI wo female suicide bombers died in a failed attempt to invade Maiduguri. According to the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO)...
  5. BREAKING: Suicide bombers hit Maiduguri Suicide bombers attacked four different locations in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital Saturday morning. At Damboa Road bus stop, two...
  6. Updated: Two suicide bombers strike in Maiduguri No fewer than eight persons were killed early today as two suicide bombers struck in Maiduguri, capital of Borno state...
  7. Boko Haram attacks Maiduguri with female suicide bombers Kayode Idowu The terrorist sect, Boko Haram has left people in troubled Maiduguri anxious and frightened after unleashing female suicide...
  8. Troops gun down 3 female suicide bombers  Adelani Adepegba, Abuja Troops on Monday gunned down three female Boko Haram suicide bombers who attempted to attack internally Displaced Persons...
  9. Female suicide bombers behind Maiduguri attack that killed 22 – Nigerian Army The early morning blast at a mosque injured 18 people, the army said. The post Female suicide bombers behind Maiduguri...
  10. 3 female suicide bombers kill 10, injure 16 in Borno No fewer than 10 persons were killed on Tuesday night as three female suicide bombers detonated Improvised Explosive Devices, IED,...

< YOHAIG home