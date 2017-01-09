Suicide bombers have a deadly new tactic, warns Army

The Nigerian Army has advised members of the public to be on guard as suicide bombers have devised a new method of carrying out their terror acts.

Colonel Mustapha Anka, Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 7 Division, Maiduguri, gave the advice in a statement on Monday, January 9.

“This is to draw the attention of the general public to recent trend used by desperate remnants of Boko Haram Terrorists (BHT).

“Recently, two female suicide bombers knocked at the door of one Bulama and Usman, about 200 meters apart in Kalari general area of Maiduguri.

“The daughter of the Bulama opened the door, while the suicide bombers detonated their suicide vest, in the process killing the unsuspecting little girl, Usman and the two female suicide bombers.

“The general public is, hereby, advised to be cautious and wary of strange persons knocking on their doors.

“Security is a collective responsibility. The public is to engage in neighborhood watch,” Anka said.

The spokesman also advised that suspicious movement of persons should be reported to authorities without delay, adding that the daily 10 p.m curfew in Maiduguri was in force.

“Any defaulter will be prosecuted accordingly,” he warned.

(Source: NAN)