Tee Billz missing as Tiwa savage marks birthday in London

BY TONY OGAGA

Hope that Tiwa Savage and her estranged hubby are on the mend have been dashed as tee Billz was conspicuously absent when his wife, Tiwa Savage marked her birthday on Tuesday in the UK.

The event which attracted celebs from Nollywood and the Nigerian music industry was held at a popular venue. Guests were treated to special wines and assorted dishes but when it was time to cut the birthday cake, Tee Billz was no where to be found.

Said an insider: “Though we all know that they have parted ways but then recent developments made us believe that the couple will use the birthday to make a statement that they are back together but that did not happen.”

Recall that a while ago, the pair were spotted out together for the first time since the break up.

Stop criticizing Tuface-Ruggedman

Following Tuface’s withdrawal from the planned national protest which held on Monday, February 6 in Lagos, Tuface has come under criticism for backing down and he has been lampooned on social media.

However, Ruggedman has come to his rescue. The Baraje singer posted the following message on social media earlier today.

“It is easy and cowardly to dump blame on celebs. It is unforgivable to try to insult a man who woke you up from your hardship and induced slumber. Open your eyes to see that it was not @2ubaba fight alone. It involves all of us. One peaceful protest will not give Nigeria back its glory days. What else are you going to do abut making our country great again. You can either do nothing or blame 2baba and celebs it it makes you feel good with yourself

Drama as policeman threatens to shoot African China

A controversial video has popped up on instagram with graphic images of a policeman threatning to desptach Crisis singer, African China to an early grave.

“You want to shoot me? Go ahead shoot me. China’s voice could be heard while the policeman waved his gun threateningly at him in the videom which has gone viral.

Meanwhile, attempots to reach African China was not successful at press time. The Sun will keep you posted as events unfold.

Kemi Adetiba gets surprise wedding proposal

Video director, Kemi Adetiba is definitely a happy woman. She just got an outlandish proposal from her colleague at Pan Atlantic University right in her classroom.

In a video posted online, classmates had cheered on as a young dark complexioned guy went on his knees and proposed to her.

Before we could say Jackie Robinson an overwhelmed Adetiba accepted and the entire classroom erupted in laughter.

The question now on every one’s lips is when will the couple walk down the aisle?

