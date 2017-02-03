Tension in Abuja as DSS seals up CoreTV

Managing Director of CoreTV, Abuja, Olajide Adediran, has claimed that operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) have shut down the station and barricaded the area during the operation around 4:00 a.m., on Friday, even though the media house had no history with the secret police.

“They have never formally notified us of any wrongdoing,” Adediran told newsmen by telephone. “This takes us entirely by surprise.”

Adeniran said he arrived the office, at 34, Sokode Crescent, Zone 5, Wuse, on Friday morning with his staff, but quickly realised that their access into the area had been denied.

“The entire stretch of the street has been barricaded,” Adediran said.

He said there are signs pasted on the walls of about four buildings in the area that they have been sealed by a court order.

“But even if there’s a court order, why should it be in the middle of the night that they will enforce it and why should they carry our systems and files?” He said.

Equipment that the operatives carted away included office computers, digital cameras, documents amongst other properties of the station.

 

