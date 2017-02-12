Tiwa Savage, others get Nigeria Friendly Child Awards nod

By Simeon Mpamugoh

Urban music rave, Whizkid, Tiwa Savage, Kiss Daniel and Olamide have made the individual category for the Nigerian Child Friendly Awards billed to hold in February 2017.

Themed: The Child As A Social Responsibility of the Nigerian Society, and organized by the Nigerian Child Safety Report Initiative, briefing Journalists recently in Lagos, the patron of the organization, Anette Adeoba disclosed that the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives of the nominees was key to their choices.

Adeoba who was represented by the president of the organization, Wilson Ukhurebor noted that CSR is a selfless service but regretted that most organizations do not see it that way.

She defined a child by the 1989 United Nations Convention on the rights of the Child (UNCRC) and ratified by UN member states as anyone below the age of 18 and harped on the importance of promoting the rights of the child.

She said; “Children are more vulnerable in some parts of the world than in others,but more vuknerable in third world countries.”

Share