Tragedy hits Anambra community

•Vigilante operative shoots dead bus driver, self

From Obinna Odogwu, Ekwulobia

A local vigilante in Nkpor, Idemili North Local Government Area, Anambra state, Mr. Ayo Obiora, has allegedly shot dead a commuter bus driver along Umuoji/Nnobi road, Nkpor and also shot himself.

Although, there were two conflicting reports as to how the incident happened, but impeccable sources hinted that the driver was driving into a petrol filling station when the guard opened fire on him.

“When the bus was driving into the filling station, the next thing we heard was gun shot. The driver was gunned down by the vigilante operative.

“It is like the shooter was under drug or alcohol influence because we did not see any offence the driver committed at that point in time.”

It was gathered that soon after, the vigilante  shot himself. He was rushed to Crown Hospital.

The other side of the story was that the vigilante experienced accidental discharge, which hit the bus driver.  Nobody could  ascertain why he shot himself.

Confirming the incident, the Ogidi Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Mr. Hassan Musa said, “the security man did not die eventually.”

To buttress his claim, he said: “We took him from Crown Hospital, where he was earlier rushed, to Iyi-Enu Mission Hospital, Ogidi and I was there till 12pm in the night.”

“He was placed on danger list and even this morning he is still alive and investigation is going on to unravel the circumstances leading to his shooting dead the bus driver.

“We must get to the root of the matter because what happened was unusual.”

