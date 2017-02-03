Tuface’s date with destiny

Posted February 3, 2017 3:47 am by Comments

The boy from Otukpo, Tuface Idibia, is back in the news again. Ever since he made it known that he was planning a public demonstration against the government of President Muhammadu Buhari, he has been the cynosure of attention.

While some have applauded the move, others have been very hostile, warning him to steer clear of politics and concentrate on his music career. However, the singer has pressed on and unveiled a timetable for his march, which holds Monday, February 6, in Lagos.

In a career spanning almost two decades, Tuface has written his name in the annals of Nigerian music. While those who insist that he should concentrate only in his music may have a point, it should not be forgotten that as a Nigerian, Tuface is also affected by the recession and as a public figure, he could use his influence to create change.

In the 60s, Jamaica went through very turbulent times politically and the late Bob Marley was one of the stabilising forces through the active use of his music. He was actively involved in demonstrations and hosted a major concert in Kingston during which he was shot and almost lost his life.

Commenting, Mr. Remmy, a music producer said: “A look at some of his lyrics, like Ole and If To Say Na Just Me. They reveal that Tuface is an activist. He has a right to demonstrate and use his position to create change. Those criticising him are narrow-minded. It was the writing of a poet that kick-started the French revolution. The role of the arts in bringing about change cannot be over-emphasised. The right to peaceful demonstration is enshrined in the Nigerian constitution.

“We should commend him because rather than clinging to his comfort zone, like most Nigerian musicians will do, he is ready to put his career on the line.”

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Tuface, Stephanie Okereke-Linus join forces with NYPF on jobs creation International music sensation, Tuface Idibia and popular movie actress and producer Stephanie Okereke- Linus have joined forces with the Nigerian...
  2. Kennis Music Didn’t Try To Use Me To Replace Tuface -Joe El Kennis music act, Joe El has finally cleared the air about a pending rumour that Kennis music headed by Keke...
  3. Happy Birthday Tuface Idibia!!! The music Icon is 40 today and we are grateful for his life! Happy Birthday Tuface!! Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s...
  4. It’s About to Go Down! Party with Tuface, Yemi Alade, Chidinma, Patoranking & More at Music Festival Lagos 2015 Are you ready for a fun night with some of of your favourite music artists? Organizers are set to part...
  5. My success nuggets–Tuface Idibia, musician By Tony Ogaga Are you an up-and-coming artist hungry for success? Are you dreaming of the stars? Tuface Idibia, who...
  6. Tuface drops latest music video ‘Oya come make we go’ feat Sauti Sol Tuface  has dropped the video for his highly rated pan-African single ‘Oya come make we go’ which features Kenyan superstar...
  7. Governor Fayose To March With Tuface, Others In Nationwide Protest Ekiti State governor, Ayo Fayose, on Monday said he will be partaking in the upcoming nationwide protest led by Innocent...
  8. Ban on Tuface’s protest: Leaders must listen to public opinion – Fayose Kamarudeen Ogundele, Ado Ekiti Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has criticised the Federal government and the Nigeria Police on alleged...
  9. “How Resembling Tuface Idibia Made Me Cry Bitterly” – Joe (Photos) Popular artiste, JoEl, who is signed to Kennis Music has been through a lot but above all, has made his...
  10. Lagos Police Vows To Stop Tuface’s Planned Protest The Lagos State Police Commissioner Fatai Owoseni on Wednesday said he will not allow the planned protest against the Federal...

< YOHAIG home