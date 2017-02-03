Tuface’s date with destiny

The boy from Otukpo, Tuface Idibia, is back in the news again. Ever since he made it known that he was planning a public demonstration against the government of President Muhammadu Buhari, he has been the cynosure of attention.

While some have applauded the move, others have been very hostile, warning him to steer clear of politics and concentrate on his music career. However, the singer has pressed on and unveiled a timetable for his march, which holds Monday, February 6, in Lagos.

In a career spanning almost two decades, Tuface has written his name in the annals of Nigerian music. While those who insist that he should concentrate only in his music may have a point, it should not be forgotten that as a Nigerian, Tuface is also affected by the recession and as a public figure, he could use his influence to create change.

In the 60s, Jamaica went through very turbulent times politically and the late Bob Marley was one of the stabilising forces through the active use of his music. He was actively involved in demonstrations and hosted a major concert in Kingston during which he was shot and almost lost his life.

Commenting, Mr. Remmy, a music producer said: “A look at some of his lyrics, like Ole and If To Say Na Just Me. They reveal that Tuface is an activist. He has a right to demonstrate and use his position to create change. Those criticising him are narrow-minded. It was the writing of a poet that kick-started the French revolution. The role of the arts in bringing about change cannot be over-emphasised. The right to peaceful demonstration is enshrined in the Nigerian constitution.

“We should commend him because rather than clinging to his comfort zone, like most Nigerian musicians will do, he is ready to put his career on the line.”