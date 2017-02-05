Turkish police detain 400 suspected IS members in nationwide raids

Posted February 5, 2017 3:48 pm by Comments

Turkish police have arrested 400 suspected members of the Islamic State terrorist organisation in several provinces, state media said, the biggest roundup to target the organisation in Turkey.

The state-run news agency, Anadolu, reported on Sunday that 150 of the suspects were arrested in the southern province of Sanliurfa on the border with Syria.

The report stated that 60 suspects were arrested in the capital Ankara, with majority of those arrested non-Turkish nationals.

Other raids were carried out in Istanbul, in the western city of Izmir, in the southern city of Adana and in Konya in the centre of the country.

The Turkish Government holds Islamic State responsible for several terrorist attacks in Turkey.

Most recently, Islamic State claimed responsibility for the New Year’s Eve attack on the Reina nightclub in Istanbul in which 39 people were killed.

The main suspect in that attack has been arrested and remained in police custody.

The Turkish army has been involved in the fight against Islamic State in neighbouring Syria since August 2016.

The Turkish Air Force launched a series of airstrikes around the city of al-Bab in northern Syria over the past 24 hours, Anadolu reported on Sunday.

The report claimed that 33 Islamic State fighters had been “neutralized,” the military term for killed, injured or arrested.

Earlier on Sunday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group reported that Islamic State had retaken control of the town of Bazaah near al-Bab the previous day following a counter-attack against Turkish-backed Syrian rebels that involved suicide attacks.

(Source: NAN)

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Turkish Police Detain 20 Suspected Islamic State Members In Izmir Turkish police detained 20 suspected Islamic State militants thought to be of Central Asian and North African origin in the...
  2. Turkish police detain 11 more suspects over airport attack TVCE NEWS Turkish police detained 11 foreigners suspected of being members of an Islamic State cell in Istanbul linked to...
  3. Istanbul attack suspect identified Turkish authorities have identified the man suspected of gunning down 39 people at a nightclub on New Year’s Eve in...
  4. Turkish police detain six after shooting of Russian ambassador Turkish police have detained six people over the killing of the Russian ambassador, state media said, who was shot in...
  5. 11 killed in Turkish bus blast At least 11 people have been killed by a blast which targeted a police bus in central Istanbul, officials said....
  6. Police Arrest Five Suspected Masterminds of Southern Kaduna Attacks The Kaduna Police Command has arrested five gunmen for alleged involvement in the attacks in southern part of the state....
  7. Around 20 Islamic State members in custody over Istanbul airport attack: Erdogan TVC NEWS Around 20 Islamic State militants, mainly foreigners, are in custody in connection with an attack last  week on...
  8. Turkey detains more suspected IS members: reports Members of ISIS (file photo) Turkish authorities on Wednesday detained at least a dozen suspected members of the Islamic State...
  9. Turkish Air Strikes Kill 25 In Syria The Turkish military has killed not less than 25 persons in air strikes near the border city of Jarablus in...
  10. Police arrest four suspected kidnappers of Turkish school pupils The Nigeria Police Force said it had arrested the four suspected kidnappers of five students and three staff members of...

< YOHAIG home