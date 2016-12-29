Tyonex boosts capacity for ARV production

Posted December 29, 2016 11:47 pm by Comments

By Ogechukwu Agwu

Tyonex, one of Nigeria’s leading pharmaceutical companies, has acquired a coating machine in a major upgrade of its antiretroviral drug(ARV) production.

The machine, which has already been installed in its factory at Igando, Lagos State,  is expected to enhance the quality of its ARVs and other product range as well as scale up the capacity of the facility, which is operated by its manufacturing arm, Divine Essential Formulations. No fewer than seven of its personnel, including engineers, production and quality control specialists, have been duly trained and certified to man the machine.

Tyonex Managing Director/CEO, Emmanuel Tyohemba Agba, said the acquisition of the coating machine represents a milestone in the company’s fervent pursuit of quality.

According to him, “this is a dream come true. We are constantly searching for ways to improve quality and capacity. The coating machine opens a whole new phase in our production and marketing processes. Essentially, it will mask the bitter taste of our ARVs and other product range in our stable, ensuring acceptability and patient compliance. It is a major boost to government’s drive to control HIV and related ailments.”

Agba said the machine will also improve product presentation, making them more attractive to distributors and end-users.

Speaking shortly after the successful installation and training of personnel, Agba recalled that the acquisition was a fulfillment of a pledge to stakeholders in the healthcare sector, stressing that other quality enhancement measures were in the pipeline.

“This is what we promised; now we have delivered. However, we are not resting on our oars. We shall not compromise on quality and patient satisfaction. Quality remains our priority, even as we are improving our production capacity. This is very much a key part of our vision but will also keep us on track to realise our long term goals for our stakeholders, partners and our workforce,” he said.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Kaduna Refinery Production Capacity Increases To 60% The production capacity of the Kaduna Refinery has been increased to 60 per cent after recent repairs, a top management...
  2. Dangote Cement to double Cameroon’s production capacity to 3m President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has unveiled plans by the company to inject fresh investment towards expanding the production...
  3. Improved capacity boosts Oando’s prospects Oando Energy Resources (OER) Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of Oando Plc, has completed all civil and pipeline works associated...
  4. Sonia Foods set to become market leader in Tomato production … Expands production line Sonia Foods Industries Limited, a wholly owned Nigerian company and manufacturer of Sonia Tomato Paste is making major improvements to...
  5. Kaduna Refinery Resumes Production At 60 Per cent Capacity The Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company (KRPC) has resumed refining of petroleum products at 60 percent installed capacity, eight months...
  6. Fadama III AF boosts tomato production with N55m The Fadama III Additional Funding in Plateau said it has empowered 339 farmers with over N55 million to boost dry...
  7. How beetroot juice boosts exercise capacity BEETROOT juice could help us exercise for longer, new research suggests. The study found the drink-enhanced people’s performance in exercise...
  8. Drought-tolerant Grass Boosts Milk and Meat Production Kenya is expanding cultivation of a relatively new nutritious, drought-resistant forage grass for cattle that could boost milk production, resulting...
  9. Stakeholders advocate self-sufficiency in rice production With billions of naira spent annually on rice importation, stakeholders in the agriculture sector have called for concerted actions to...
  10. Refineries back in production but need $700 million dollars to produce at maximum capacity – Kachikwu The Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, said on Saturday that the Federal Government needed 700 million dollars...

< YOHAIG home