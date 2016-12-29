Tyonex boosts capacity for ARV production

By Ogechukwu Agwu

Tyonex, one of Nigeria’s leading pharmaceutical companies, has acquired a coating machine in a major upgrade of its antiretroviral drug(ARV) production.

The machine, which has already been installed in its factory at Igando, Lagos State, is expected to enhance the quality of its ARVs and other product range as well as scale up the capacity of the facility, which is operated by its manufacturing arm, Divine Essential Formulations. No fewer than seven of its personnel, including engineers, production and quality control specialists, have been duly trained and certified to man the machine.

Tyonex Managing Director/CEO, Emmanuel Tyohemba Agba, said the acquisition of the coating machine represents a milestone in the company’s fervent pursuit of quality.

According to him, “this is a dream come true. We are constantly searching for ways to improve quality and capacity. The coating machine opens a whole new phase in our production and marketing processes. Essentially, it will mask the bitter taste of our ARVs and other product range in our stable, ensuring acceptability and patient compliance. It is a major boost to government’s drive to control HIV and related ailments.”

Agba said the machine will also improve product presentation, making them more attractive to distributors and end-users.

Speaking shortly after the successful installation and training of personnel, Agba recalled that the acquisition was a fulfillment of a pledge to stakeholders in the healthcare sector, stressing that other quality enhancement measures were in the pipeline.

“This is what we promised; now we have delivered. However, we are not resting on our oars. We shall not compromise on quality and patient satisfaction. Quality remains our priority, even as we are improving our production capacity. This is very much a key part of our vision but will also keep us on track to realise our long term goals for our stakeholders, partners and our workforce,” he said.