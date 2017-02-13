UK police probe church over £5m ponzi scam

Posted February 13, 2017 9:48 am by Comments

The police in London, United Kingdom, may have commenced fraud investigations into alleged mismanagement of finances at Kingsway International Christian Centre (KICC), the church of popular Nigerian Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo.

The UK Guardian reports that the criminal investigation by the City of London police followed a report of the Charity Commission which found KICC lost most of £5 million invested by the former Charlton footballer Richard Rufus, a Ponzi scheme operator.

“Detectives from City of London police’s fraud teams are investigating,” an unnamed police spokesman confirmed, although no arrests have been made.

The Guardian reports that Charity Commission accused the church’s former trustees who invested in Rufus’ Ponzi scheme of “not exercise(ing) sufficient care” when they gave Rufus the church’s money.

The Commission said they failed to check if Rufus had any investment qualifications or experience and gave little thought to the extraordinarily high rate of return the former Premier League footballer was promising yet concluded that his “personal guarantee makes this as safe an investment as any”.

The church’s chief operating officer, James McGlashan, said that Pastor Ashimolowo knew about the investment with Rufus but denied his being any part of the decision to invest the money as he was not a trustee of the KICC.

“(The trustees’) actions were totally independent and were not influenced in any way by pastor Ashimolowo,” said Dipo Oluyomi, KICC chief executive in a statement.

KICC said the trustees “acted in good faith and had no reason to suspect that the investment on behalf of the charity would go wrong” and that “pastor Ashimolowo is not one of the trustees was not part of the decision to make the investment that went wrong and that neither the church or its trustees have been accused of or investigated by the UK authorities for wrongdoing”.

Share

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Ashimolowo not involved In Ponzi scheme – KICC Matthew Ashimolowo The Kingsway International Christian Centre (KICC), a London- based organization, of the main church pastored by Matthew Ashimolowo,...
  2. Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo reacts to $5million Ponzi investment fraud, says he’s not directly involved KICC Head Pastor, Matthew Ashimolowo has reacted to news that made the rounds late last year that he was involved...
  3. How Pastor Ashimolowo lost $5m to ponzi scheme Kingsway International Christian Centre, a 12,000-member megachurch in Britain headed by Nigeria’s Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo, lost $ 4.8 million to...
  4. Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo’s KICC Loses $4.8 Million To A Ponzi Scheme A 12,000-member megachurch in Britain lost the equivalence of $ 4.8 million in charitable funds after trustees carelessly invested money...
  5. Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo of KICC covers Vanguard Allure In Nigeria, there are few public figures more famous than our mega-church Pastors. Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo of Kingsway International Christian...
  6. How Pastor Ashimolowo Made 10,000 Widows Happy About 10,000 widows on Saturday showered prayers of blessing on the presiding pastor of the Kings International Christian Centre (KICC) Pastor...
  7. 3 Men Arrested Inside Benue Catholic Church Over Ponzi Scheme (Photo) Dr. Philemon Ibrahim Gura and two others, Tivkaa Shimavie and Kenneth Atuwaka, are in the custody of Benue State Police...
  8. KICC Clarifies $4.8M Lost Investment — Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo Not Involved Pastor Ashimolowo is not one of the trustees of the church’s Charity Funds. The post KICC Clarifies $ 4.8M Lost...
  9. God Showed Me Who Will Win Nigeria’s Presidential Election – Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo Who will be Nigeria’s next president? The nation is looking forward to the February 14th 2015 elections, as the answer...
  10. Police Swarm Church Amid Reports Of Gunfire, Hostages Police swarmed a church in central Paris today amid fears of a potential attack after reports gunfire had been heard...

< YOHAIG home