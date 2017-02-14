UNIABUJA appoints two new Deputy Vice-Chancellors

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Governing Council of the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA) has approved the appointment of Profs. Edmund Joseph Nwana and Muhammadu Abdullahi Katcha as Deputy Vice-Chancellors, Academic and Administration, respectively.

The appointment followed their success in a keenly contested elections conducted by the Senate of the university at its 163rd regular sitting held in Abuja last month.

A statement signed by the Deputy Registrar, Information and Publications, Waziri Garba, indicated that their appointment, which is for two years in the first instance, took effect from 7th February, 2017.

Prof. Nwana, until his appointment was the Dean, Postgraduate School of the University. He is a graduate of medicine from the University of Ibadan.

Other positions of responsibility held by Prof. Nwana in UNIABUJA includes member of the Governing Council, Director Development Office and Chairman Staff Disciplinary Committee.

Similarly, Prof. Katcha, until his appointment was the Head, Department of Science and Environmental Education. He was also one-time, Deputy Director,   Centre for Distance Learning and Continuing Education (CDL&CE); Coordinator, Postgraduate Studies of the Department of Science and Environmental Education and member of the CDL&CE Management Board, among others.

The new Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration) who has published over 18 papers in both local and international journals and 13 conference/papers has also supervised over 67 undergraduate projects, 25 MSc and PGDE and was the main supervisor for four doctoral degree theses.

