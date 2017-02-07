US-based NGO donates books worth $27m to Edwin Clark University, others

From Ben Dunno, Warri

A United States of America (USA)-based non-governmental organisation (NGO) Books For Africa, has donated 22,000 volumes of books worth over $ 27m (US dollars) to Edwin Clark University, Kiagbodo, in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State, as part of its commitments to boosting educational standards in the country.

In his welcome address at the book presentation, the Vice Chancellor of Edwin Clark University, Prof. Timothy Olagbemiro, said the organization donates current books fro einhardt University for earlier facilitating the donation of 7,000 volumes of books from their link partner, University Reinhardt University, Waleska, Georgia, for linking him up with Books For Africa, and to Books For Africa for their resilience, despite the difficulties encountered with the shipment and for their resourcefulness in getting the university a donor, who paid $ 12,000 for the shipment. He also thanked Mr. Atare Agbamu for his “doggedness and robust assistance.”

Prof. Olagbemiro noted that the donation was the highest any university in Africa has gotten. He expressed gratitude to the proprietor of Edwin Clark University, Dr. E.K. Clark for his relentless support to the young institution.

Some of the books, according to the Vice Chancellor, will be donated to Delta State University and to members of the International Federation of Women Lawyers, (FIDA) Delta State Chapter.

Receiving the books, on behalf of the management and staff of Delta State University, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Victor Peretomode, expressed gratitude to Edwin Clark University, noting that the books are highly appreciated and assuring that they will be highly utilized.

The ceremony was witnessed by the proprietor, Edwin Clark University, Kiagbodo, Dr. Edwin Clark, former Vice Chancellor of Delta State University, Prof. Ovie Igun, amongst other dignitaries.

The donor, Book for Africa, is an NGO located in St. Paul Minnesota, USA, and has over 100 members on its Board of Directors, among whom is the Delta State- born Atare Agbamu.

