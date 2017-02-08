Vice President sends Onnoghen’s name to Senate for confirmation as Chief Justice of Nigeria

The Presidency has finally bowed to pressure from Nigerians by nominating Walter Onnoghen as the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN.

The decision was announced on the twitter handle of the Presidency @NGRPresident on Wednesday.

According to the tweet, “Hon. Justice W.S. Onnoghen’s name has been sent to the Senate for confirmation as the next CJN.”

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari had on November 10 named Onnoghen, the most senior justice of the Supreme Court, as acting CJN, in line with recommendation by the NJC. This followed the retirement of Justice Mahmud Mohammed at the statutory age of 70.

Despite that Onnoghen’s tenure expired on February 10, the President had been silent on his confirmation, an action that has drawn so much condemnation from a cross section of Nigerians.

A Lagos-based lawyer had earlier in the week dragged the President, his Vice, Yemi Osinbajo, the Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki, and the Attorney General of the Federation, AGF, Justice Abubakar Malami before a Lagos High Court over the non-confirmation of Onnoghen.

