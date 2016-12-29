We have recovered Shekau’s flag from Sambisa – Army

1,240 fleeing Boko Haram suspects arrested

Military to hold 2017 NASA in forest

The Army said yesterday it had recovered Abubakar Shekau’s Qur’an and a flag in Camp Zero, Sambisa Forest, the Boko Haram’s headquarters in Borno State.

Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Major-General Lucky Irabor disclosed this during media update on “Operation Rescue Final’’ in Maiduguri.

“We believe the Holy Book and the flag were abandoned by Shekau when he escaped. The book will be taken to the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Burutai, for onward presentation to Mr President.

“We have also made a lot of arrests. Our troops in Damboa arrested about 15 Boko Haram members. We also apprehended one Musa from Potiskum on Christmas day.

“On December 26, our troops also intercepted two Boko Haram suspects in Maiduguri. We therefore, warn residents of the state to be wary of people coming to hide in and around their houses.

“We are also warning residents to report any suspected Boko Haram members hiding in their houses to the relevant security agencies and any failure to do that would be tantamount to supporting and sympathising with the sect’s activities,’’ Irabor said.

Meanwhile, 1,240 suspected Boko Haram terrorists during a mop-up operation inside the forest.

“We are interrogating them to know whether they are Boko Haram members, because there is no way somebody that is not their member would live inside Sambisa Forest. We are still on the trail of the terrorists and I want to assure you that all escape routes have been blocked.

“Within this period also, about 30 fleeing suspected Boko Haram members have surrendered to the multinational troops on the shores of the Lake Chad and we learnt that they were taken to Difa in Niger Republic. The suspects include 24 male and six females.

“We would like to use this opportunity to encourage the terrorists to give up the fight because the window is still open,” the commander said.

In a related development, the 2017 Nigerian Army Small Arms (NASA) championship would hold in Sambisa to enhance its presence in the forest, Gen. Irabor stated.

He noted that other exercises such as military training and test of arms and equipment would also be conducted in the forest so as “to completely dominate the area.” We would continue with our road construction in the area. As you can see, our troops are already providing motorable roads in the forest.

“The military is going to do a lot of things as part of its post-insurgency contribution to bring total normalcy and security to the North-East. Our troops have helped in mobilising the local people to facilitate the return of IDPs to Kala. But then, there is no access road to the town.

“For them to return, the road must be constructed. And that is why we are calling on well-meaning Nigerians to also contribute their quota and support the government. Other stakeholders are also expected to repair the roads,”Irabor said.