We have recovered Shekau’s flag from Sambisa – Army

Posted December 29, 2016 2:48 am by Comments

 1,240 fleeing Boko Haram suspects arrested

Military to hold 2017 NASA in forest

The Army said yesterday it had recovered Abubakar Shekau’s Qur’an and a flag in Camp Zero, Sambisa Forest, the Boko Haram’s headquarters in Borno State.

Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Major-General Lucky Irabor disclosed this during media update on “Operation Rescue Final’’ in Maiduguri.

“We believe the Holy Book and the flag were abandoned by Shekau when he escaped. The book will be taken to the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Burutai, for onward presentation to Mr President.

“We have also made a lot of arrests. Our troops in Damboa arrested about 15 Boko Haram members. We also apprehended one Musa from Potiskum on Christmas day.

“On December 26, our troops also intercepted two Boko Haram suspects in Maiduguri. We therefore, warn residents of the state to be wary of people coming to hide in and around their houses.

“We are also warning residents to report any suspected Boko Haram members hiding in their houses to the relevant security agencies and any failure to do that would be tantamount to supporting and sympathising with the sect’s activities,’’ Irabor said.

Meanwhile, 1,240 suspected Boko Haram terrorists during a mop-up operation  inside the forest.

“We are interrogating them to know whether they are Boko Haram members, because there is no way somebody that is not their member would live inside Sambisa Forest. We are still on the trail of the terrorists and I want to assure you that all escape routes have been blocked.

“Within this period also, about 30 fleeing suspected Boko Haram members have surrendered to the multinational troops on the shores of the Lake Chad and we learnt that they were taken to Difa in Niger Republic. The suspects include 24 male and six females.

“We would like to use this opportunity to encourage the terrorists to give up the fight because the window is still open,” the commander said.

In a related development, the 2017 Nigerian Army Small Arms (NASA) championship would hold in Sambisa to enhance its presence in the forest, Gen. Irabor stated.

He noted that other exercises such as military training and test of arms and equipment would also be conducted in the forest so as “to completely dominate the area.” We would continue with our road construction in the area. As you can see, our troops are already providing motorable roads in the forest.

“The military is going to do a lot of things as part of its post-insurgency contribution to bring total normalcy and security to the North-East. Our troops have helped in mobilising the local people to facilitate the return of IDPs to Kala. But then, there is no access road to the town.

“For them to return, the road must be constructed. And that is why we are calling on well-meaning Nigerians to also contribute their quota and support the government. Other stakeholders are also expected to repair the roads,”Irabor said.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Army recovers Shekau’s Qur’an, flag in Sambisa The Nigerian Army on Wednesday said it had recovered Abubakar Shekau’s Qur’an and flag in Camp Zero, the Boko Haram’s...
  2. Army arrest 1,240 Boko Haram suspects in Sambisa raid The Nigeria Army said it had arrested about 1,240 suspected Boko Haram terrorists during a mop-up operation by troops inside...
  3. Boko Haram: Army begins road construction inside Sambisa The Nigerian Army on Wednesday said it had commenced construction of road network from Alagarno to Sambisa to ease troops...
  4. 1,880 women, children rescued from Sambisa Forest—Army The Nigerian Army says it has rescued additional 1,880 women and children from Boko Haram insurgents in the Sambisa Forest....
  5. Army ambush,kill 2 Boko Haram members in Sambisa Colonel Sani Kukasheka Usman, the acting Director Army Public Relations on Sunday stated that troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE ambushed...
  6. Army Flags Off ‘Operation Rescue Finale’ In Sambisa Forest The Nigerian Army has flagged off another clearance operation in the Sambisa forest tagged “Operation Rescue Finale”. The Theatre Commander...
  7. Boko Haram Insurgents Trapped In Sambisa Forest, Military Says With the setting in of the rains, elements of the outlawed Boko Haram are now trapped in the Sambisa forest....
  8. Nigerian Army To Turn Sambisa Forest To Training Ground From 2017 The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, on Monday said Sambisa forest would serve as training ground for personnel...
  9. Troops make steady progress in Sambisa forest – Army The Nigerian Army says troops involved in the counter-insurgency operation code-named; “Operation Lafiya Dole’’ are making steady progress toward clearing...
  10. Army arrests 40 foreigners after Sambisa Forest’s fall Search for Chibok girls on N500m school fund ‘diverted’, says governor More than 40 foreigners have been arrested in the...

< YOHAIG home