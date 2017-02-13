Weststar flaunts new Mercedes Atego refuse truck

By Moses Akaigwe

The highly rated Mercedes-Benz Atego 1718 chassis with Usimeca refuse collector-compactor, has hit the Nigerian market. This is particularly good news for health and environment ministries at the federal and state levels, as well as local government councils, corporate organisations and contactors in refuse management.

Announcing the arrival of the Mercedes-Benz refuse truck recently in Lagos, the Managing Director of Weststar Associates Ltd, Mr. Mirko Plath, said that the new entrant was the product of the same high-tech factories in South America that make such vehicles that are popular in many parts of the world.

Weststar Associates is the authorised general distributor of Mercedes-Benz in Nigeria

“This truck comes at a competitive price without any compromises on Mercedes-Benz’ renowned values of durability, quality, reliability and safety,” Plath said.

The truck drives in with the double-edged advantages of being a reliable collector/compactor built on a Mercedes-Benz brand of chassis by Usimeca, a chain of South American factories dedicated to the production of urban cleaning equipment used in many countries of the world.

The refuse collector-compactor body has a capacity of 12 cubic metres and the chassis has a wheel base of 4760mm. It possesses a Euro 3 engine version with six-speed manual transmission and an output of 180Hp. Special safety features present are the front and rear axle drum brakes with anti-lock braking system and auto brake adjustment that yield a longer brake service life.

Best suited for the Nigerian operating terrain, the vehicle is equipped with reinforced parabolic steel spring suspension, an adjustable steering column and maintenance-free batteries for easy operation.

On the inside, the 17.1-ton variant chassis with day cab provides seating capacity of two passengers with exterior seating for up to four runners to climb in and out to load bins. Other features include fabric seating, air-conditioning (for maximum driver comfort), radio pre-wiring, rotating safety beacons and exterior LED work lights.

The 4×2 truck rides on 22.5-inch tyres and possesses steel bumpers to help protect the headlights from hazardous objects.

“As promised earlier on in the year, this is in line with the commercial strategy for the proposed launch of new products better suited for the Nigerian market. The Atego 1718 chassis with Usimeca refuse collector-compactor body offers an impressive total cost of ownership, ease of operation and excellent value for money. It is designed for easy integration into the Nigerian operating environment and backed up by our well-established Mercedes-Benz after-sales and parts network.” the Weststar Associates Chief Executive Officer remarked.

