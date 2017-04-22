WHY I SUCCEEDED under osobA –Kaka

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been advised to take urgent measures to ensure that it puts necessary mechanisms  in place to  promote harmony and unity among  party members  especially in the relationship between the executive and legislative arms of the government.

Former deputy governor of Ogun State, Senator Adegbenga Sefiu Kaka who gave the advice in this interview with TUNDE THOMAS, noted that  the APC  as a ruling party  faced no major  problem from the opposition parties, but has been assailed by crises  instigated by its own members. The former deputy governor, who served as a Senator on the platform of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) between 2011 and 2015,  representing Ogun East Senatorial District,  also spoke on other national issues.

The Senate recently again refused to confirm  Ibrahim  Magu  as the Chairman of the  EFCC, citing a report by the DSS which indicted the anti-graft agency’s boss. Many Nigerians, however, felt that the Senate had ulterior motive for rejecting  him, what is your position on this?

We all know that it is the constitutional role of the National  Assembly  to screen  any nominee of  Mr. President. We are also aware that  the President has the prerogative of  nomination. What is baffling is the indicting report  coming  from the DSS. The question one might be tempted to ask is this: is the Presidency not aware of this report before forwarding Magu’s name again to the National Assembly since DSS would have first made the report available to the Presidency?  It is this report that is  being  used now  by the National Assembly as a basis for the disqualification of  Magu.  When we  have a majority party in power, when I say the majority in power, I mean that   the same party  controlling the executive is the one that also has majority in the National Assembly, one would have expected that it is the opposition party that is in the minority that will be creating problem for the ruling party. But while the PDP,  the opposition party is in disarray now ,  it is very unfortunate that we are  now  having a scenario where  internal contradiction is setting the same party in power  against itself . This is most  embarrassing  and annoying.

This is because  in a situation   where we have  harmony, where we have   understanding,  all issues  involved with  any appointment whatsoever , whether it is seeking lawmakers’ approval for confirmation of a  ministerial nominee  or head of  a parastatal or ambassadorial appointee,  one would have  expected  that such would have  been resolved  at the parliamentary  caucus level, especially  for  those that  require the approval  of the Senate. This   could be facilitated by the leadership of APC, by bringing the  legislators and the executive  together in a meeting  under a parliamentary caucus platform and all contentious areas would have  been resolved before  getting to  the National Assembly,   where party members  can  now  easily use their majority to get the approval through.  But it seems in APC, what we are having  now is  a divided  house, thus making the centre  difficult to hold. It is internal contradiction of the highest order .

So, as far as Magu is  concerned,  we cannot  comment on the so -called   report,  but I am sure that there is  no security  report  that will be  coming that  will not first  of all land  on the table of Mr. President  before it  is being copied to other people. Nothing stops Mr. President from re-presenting or re-nominating Magu  again for confirmation. They should also allow him  to continue with his job, but if there is anything  that is well established against him, and since  we are saying  that we are fighting corruption, then we can  take him up and make him accountable. Until proven otherwise, whatever  accusations levelled against  Magu, he is still presumed innocent . So, we are just making  unnecessary distraction instead of facing the challenges confronting us as a  nation.

The socio-economic  challenges facing the nation is too  enormous for us. What is happening now is portraying us as an unserious nation. Some people are already talking and  fighting about 2019, when the assignments and task  for four years between 2015-2019, we have not  been able to discharge it creditably.

It is sad, very sad, that we are now fighting among ourselves, that the North  must retain power, and also that  the South must retain it. The elite including myself are all sefish.  What have   we done with power since we have been having this power?  We have failed the nation. So, we still need to be more patriotic, to view things from patriotic prism in order  to move the nation forward.

The job Magu is supposed to do is a very delicate  job, for him  to accept to do the job, we should be able to see the patriotic spirit in him. So, if Magu is the rightful person to do it, why don’t APC leaders meet  their parliamentary caucus  and resolve the differences. And if for whatever reasons, Magu is found culpable, he can face the music.

But the Presidential Advisory Committee on  corruption led by   Professor Itse Sagay has insisted that  Magu can continue in  office in acting capacity. Don’t you think that this position is like confronting the Senate?

I don’t  want to say that the  Senate  is being  confronted. Supposing the name  of Magu has not  been forwarded, he  would have continued to act. So, the Senate as an institution must be respected. I believe so and we should not  say because of one issue or the other, we bring down the institution of  the Senate, but there must be  decorum in whatever we  are doing.

If Magu is rejected for the second time and there is no where in the constitution that says  he cannot be re-presented, and provided  you are not calling him chairman, but address him as acting chairman until the contrary is done, he remains the acting chairman. And sometimes we made a mistake; any organisation is pyramidal , everyone of us  is gullible that we look  at the apex all the time forgetting  that the real power can  reside at any  level of the   pyramid.

It could even be at the  rock bottom base of the pyramid, so that exerting  influence by all the personnel of the pyramid structure  can come from  anywhere. So, whether Magu is chairman or not, he can still function  provided  they have not found him culpable of any  allegation. So, if he is not the chairman today, it doesn’t mean he cannot function as a member of  the EFCC.

In Nigeria, we are nearly 200 million   people, and it is not only one Magu that we have.  There are several other Nigerians who can do the job, and moreover, Magu can function in any capacity in the EFCC without being  addressed as  the chairman.

The Senate also recently invited the Comptroller General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali  over certain policies in the Customs, but he was turned back, because  the senators said he failed to appear in Customs’ uniform. Many Nigerians accused the senators of chasing shadows while leaving the substance. How do you react to that?

In the case of Col. Hameed Ali, we know  he is  not a Customs officer. Like we are talking of the National Assembly as an institution that must  not be destroyed, what is good for the goose is also good for the gander. The Customs as an institution must not be destroyed. And  our leaders sometimes do a lot of things  out of context. Indirectly, what the Senate is asking  Ali to do amounts to impersonation. More so,  since the Act setting up Customs does not make it mandatory for the Customs Comptroller-General to  wear uniform at all times.

But the issue is,  the Customs has become rotten and the President  believes the customs must be cleansed. We were told that the  previous Comptroller General, Dikko,  generated  over  N200 billion, but remitted  less than 20 per cent of the amount to government coffers and that was just for a year. However, under Ali,  Customs generated about  N903 billion and  remitted the same amount under six months. Are we now saying  we are looking for somebody who will not allow the nation to move forward for  selfish reasons?

So, if the man is performing, we can regard his decision not to wear uniform as one of those aberrations, but that only the best  is good  for our nation and  since Ali is good, we should use him for the benefit of the nation. He was even screened and cleared by the senators after his nomination for the office.

There is the general feelings among Nigerians that the office of the deputy governor is just a glorified one and that the constitution has not assigned  specific roles  to them, that they are more or less redundant, how would you react to that?

Sincerely speaking, I don’t like the way deputy governors are being treated. Not because  I was a deputy governor before, but  we should be conscious that tax payers’ money is being  used to pay  the deputy governors. So, if the plan to make the   deputy governors redundant and ineffective is the  objective, why investing tax payers’ money on the position? We can as well scrap   the office. But in order to justify the money being paid the holders of the office, and  in order to dignify the occupiers of  that position, specific   roles must be given to deputy governors.

It is unfortunate that an average  Nigerian is  usually  suspicious of those next to them in line, thinking  that   they could  be disloyal, or that the next man to him could undermine him. But if you don’t have  anything to hide, you were elected  on the same ticket, it is like husband and wife  becoming one, then both governors and the deputy governors should be able to work together in harmony. They should be able to work in unity for the overall   benefit  of the people.

So, making deputy governors spare tyres that may not be used  is waste of tax payers’ money. And if you are copying  the presidential  system from well established polity, you should learn to be a good copier. Our own sentiment should not be brought into serious   business of political administration. The pre-requisite to be a deputy governor is that you must  be eligible and be ready to take over  in case of any eventuality.

In a nutshell, making provision, adequate one for that matter, for a deputy governor should be enshrined in the constitution.

 There is always this clash between governors and their deputies.  Between 1999 and 2003, you served  as the deputy governor of  Ogun State, what was the relationship with your boss, Olusegun Osoba,  like?

That one has come and gone. A lot of other things have happened and a lot of governors and deputy  governors  have later  emerged. But if for the sake of   tapping from experience, I will  tell you  that if  Mr. governor  is behaving like Mr. governor, the deputy governor should also learn  how to  behave  as deputy  governor. You are a better manager if you can manage your boss and your subordinates; if you can do that, you will be a success. And if you cannot manage either, you  are going to be a failure, because  inability to manage either will affect your  productivity and performance.

I thank God for the experiences  I had garnered  before  becoming  a  deputy governor. I had opportunity of being a civil servant, a teacher and member of internationally  acclaimed multinational, Pfizer and  Livestocks Feeds,  where  I  rose from sales representatives to become  area sales manager , group product manager, national sales manager  and later business development manager. You know that I would have many people above me and also  so many under me as subordinates.

Again I was opportune  to be a state  commissioner a year after  becoming sales manager. During that period,  it was a divine privilege to be at  the head of  the  biggest ministry, Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources  in Ogun State  at a tender age.   While being given this responsibilities, a lot of  parastatals were under me.  It also pleased the  governor to make me an alternate Commissioner for  Finance. So, anytime  the Commissioner for Finance was not around, I oversee that portfolio.

And  after two years,  I was  moved by another  governor to the Ministry of Land  and Housing,  with parastatals  like OPIC under me. People that were old to be my father were reporting to me.

So, if you like, you may  say I was prepared  for the job of a deputy governor. I had gone through a lot, I know what insubordination is, I know that you need to  support  your boss  to achieve  the maximum result and I realised  during that period that advice is free, but the option  of making use  of the advice is the prerogative of the person you are giving  the advice.

So, sometimes   rather than talking to my governor or talking at cross purposes, I would just  put what I need to say on paper and toss it unto him. Once I have given him advice whether  he uses it or not  is none of my business, I have satisfied my  God and my conscience.

That is why I would say some  of the deputy governors also could be  overambitious. They should learn to know that currently as constituted,  there is no clear cut  role for deputy governors, they are at the mercy of Mr. Governor. So, let them subsume themselves and conscientiously work for the  unity of  that administration. Loyalty has got no fraction, it is either you are loyal or you are not loyal.

