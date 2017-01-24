Why we are proud of Ambode – UNILAG Alumni, Lagos chapter

The University of Lagos Alumni, Lagos State chapter, has praised the numerous achievements of Lagos State government under the leadership of Governor Akinwumi Ambode.

Stating this in a press release signed on its behalf by its national chairman, Dr. Lukumon Adeoti, an academic staff of the university and an Associate Professor in the Department of Geosciences, he mentioned how the various developmental projects of the governor have benefitted residents of Lagos State, adding that University of Lagos is proud to have produced the number one citizen of the state.

It noted that the visionary leadership demonstrated by the governor in education, agriculture, wealth and job creation, security and infrastructural development has once again proved that UNILAG is, indeed, a university of first choice and the nation’s pride, a university that has produced and continued to breed men and women of character and achievements.

“The governor is a true Akokite and has demonstrated that the knowledge he gained from his alma mater guides him as he continues to take Lagos State to the promised land of development,” the chairman of the alumni association remarked in the press statement. “It is instructive to note that the massive infrastructural development of Akinwumni Ambode, particularly his ‘Light up Lagos Project’, reconstruction of new and dilapidated roads has eased traffic and movement of people.

‘In the agricultural sector, the governor has ensured that ‘Lake’ Rice eased the burden of purchasing rice and other food items at soaring and exorbitant prices. In the area of security, the governor has ensured that Lagos now has an enabling environment where businesses thrive and where individuals and properties are safe and secured.”

It also pointed to his achievements in youths employment through his administration’s establishment of a N25 billion Employment Trust Fund by which “youths are trained to acquire skills, and financially assisted to become entrepreneurs and employers of labour in order to curb the chronic unemployment that has ravaged our youths.”

The governor, it further noted, has also provided improved health services and free primary education to lay solid foundation for human development. “The state civil service has been restructured to be efficient and to offer quality services to the public.”

Arguing that charity begins at home, Dr Adeoti used the opportunity to appeal to the governor to participate in the chapter’s programme as the chapter’s alumni shares his (the governor’s) vision in the areas of education and youth development which has prompted the association to establish a scholarship trust fund for indigent students.

He also appealed to all members of the alumni resident in Lagos to identify with the Lagos state chapter and her projects as well as attend the one-week activities being organised by the association and slated to hold between 31st January and 5th February 2017 at the University main campus.