Why we are proud of Ambode – UNILAG Alumni, Lagos chapter

Posted January 24, 2017 8:48 am by Comments

The University of Lagos Alumni, Lagos State chapter, has praised the numerous achievements of Lagos State government under the leadership of Governor Akinwumi Ambode.

Stating this in a press release signed on its behalf by its national chairman, Dr. Lukumon Adeoti, an academic staff of the university and an Associate Professor in the Department of Geosciences, he mentioned how the various developmental projects of the governor have benefitted residents of Lagos State, adding that University of Lagos is proud to have produced the number one citizen of the state.

It noted that the visionary leadership demonstrated by the governor in education, agriculture, wealth and job creation, security and infrastructural development has once again proved that UNILAG is, indeed, a university of first choice and the nation’s pride, a university that has produced and continued to breed men and women of character and achievements.

“The governor is a true Akokite and has demonstrated that the knowledge he gained from his alma mater guides him as he continues to take Lagos State to the promised land of development,” the  chairman of the alumni association remarked in the press statement. “It is instructive to note that the massive infrastructural development of Akinwumni Ambode, particularly his ‘Light up Lagos Project’, reconstruction of new and dilapidated roads has eased traffic and movement of people.

‘In the agricultural sector, the governor has ensured that ‘Lake’ Rice eased the burden of purchasing rice and other food items at soaring and exorbitant prices. In the area of security, the governor has ensured that Lagos now has an enabling environment where businesses thrive and where individuals and properties are safe and secured.”

It also pointed to his achievements in youths employment through his administration’s establishment of a N25 billion Employment Trust Fund by which “youths are trained to acquire skills, and financially assisted to become entrepreneurs and employers of labour in order to curb the chronic unemployment that has ravaged our youths.”

The governor, it further noted, has also provided improved health services and free primary education to lay solid foundation for human development. “The state civil service has been restructured to be efficient and to offer quality services to the public.”

Arguing that charity begins at home, Dr Adeoti used the opportunity to appeal to the governor to participate in the chapter’s programme as the chapter’s alumni shares his (the governor’s) vision in the areas of education and youth development which has prompted the association to establish a scholarship trust fund for indigent students.

He also appealed to all members of the alumni resident in Lagos to identify with the Lagos state chapter and her projects as well as attend the one-week activities being organised by the association and slated to hold between 31st January and 5th February 2017 at the University main campus.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. UNILAG alumni honour ex-VC Alumni Association, University of Lagos, UNILAG, Akoka held its 3rd annual memorial lecture in honour of former Vice-Chancellor, late Prof...
  2. UNICAL Alumni makes case for new VC Executive members of the alumni students of University of Calabar on Friday, urged the Federal Government to appoint one of...
  3. PMAN crisis : Lagos chapter wants fresh election The last is yet to be heard of the age-long crisis rocking the Performing Musicians Employers’ Association of Nigeria, PMAN,...
  4. You’re on your own, NOUN VC tells Alumni Association THE Vice-Chancellor of the National Open University of Nigeria, Professor Abdalla Uba Adamu, has announced that henceforth the university would...
  5. Recession: UNILAG alumni optimistic of early exit THE UNILAG Muslim Alumni (UMA) has expressed optimism that Nigeria would soon come out from the current economic recession with...
  6. University Of Port Harcourt Alumni Association Visit Jonathan (Photos) University of Port Harcourt Alumni Association members paid a thanksgiving visit to former President Goodluck Jonathan in Port Harcourt. See...
  7. Dwindling enrolment: EKSU alumni blame crises Alumni Association of Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti, has expressed worry over incessant crises in the ivory tower, saying they...
  8. Nominate a Successful UK study Graduate today for the 2016 Education UK Alumni Awards Do you know someone who has studied in the UK and has gone on to achieve great success? Why not...
  9. Inaugural Alumni Education UK Awards Ceremony Holds In Lagos The inaugural Education UK Alumni Awards held recently in Lagos South-South Nigeria and some young Nigerians who are making positive...
  10. UNIBEN Alumni Association holds 86th National Council meeting March 18-16 The University of Benin Alumni Association, UBAA, Lagos branch, will host the 86th National Council meeting of the association (worldwide)...

< YOHAIG home