Winners emerged in SBJ football tournament

By Brown Chimezie

Winners have emerged in the SBJ 5A international football tournament organized by the President of Nigeria community in Vietnam, Mr. Solomon Bamidele Jr. The event was part of his effort to promote unity among Nigerians, other foreigners and their Vietnamese host.

In a statement, Mr. Bamidele who is also the CEO SBJ Foundation said the event is the 3rd edition of the tournament which is hosted every year. He said this year’s event which took place on the 17th and 18th of this month involved eight teams comprising 4 Vietnamese teams, one Nigerian team and 1 African team. “ Group A includes: Universal Dragons FC, African TeamFC, Rising Stars FC and Chan Tinh FC while Group B comprises Metro FCQuan11 FC, Mango FC and English Stars FC.

At the end of the two days highly contested event which attracted spectators from different parts of the country, African team won the tournament for the first time, Metro came second, while Chan Tinh came 3rd. A player from African Team, Mr. Emmanuel from Ghana won the highest goal award, Metro FC goal keeper won the best goal keeper award, FishYengol of African team won the best defender award, Rising Star FC won a special award for plate Division, while District 11 FC, a Vietnamese team won the fair play award.

While commending Pepsi Vietnam, Adeyemi Michael of TSM sport, the media and other volunteers for their contributions to the success of the game, Mr Bamidele said the tournament is organized to promote unity and straighten relationship between Vietnam, Africa and the rest of the World through bringing people of multicultural background together to share positive ideas for business opportunities and to promote competitive football around the world