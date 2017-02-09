World Cup 2026: UEFA wants 16 places for European teams

Posted February 9, 2017 6:49 pm by Comments

European football’s governing body UEFA will ask for its teams to be given 16 places at the expanded 48-team 2026 World Cup.

UEFA will also request that the European teams who do qualify are kept apart in the first stage.

The new-look tournament will begin with an initial round of 16 three-team groups, with 32 qualifiers going through to the knockout stage.

FIFA is expected to confirm the quotas for each continental governing body in May.

13 European teams qualified for the last World Cup in Brazil in 2014, which was won by Germany.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said the requests are “realistic’’, and it is his desire for every European team to qualify from the first round.

Ceferin was speaking at a meeting of the UEFA Executive Committee in Nyon, Switzerland, where all members of the committee agreed with the proposals.

Other proposals approved at Thursday’s meeting included limiting UEFA president and executive committee members to a maximum of three four-year terms.

Another was the granting membership of the committee to two European Club Association representatives, and ensuring UEFA competitions are selected through a transparent bidding process.

FIFA’s members had voted unanimously in favour of the World Cup expansion in January.

This will see the number of tournament matches rising to 80, from 64, but the eventual winners will still play only seven games.

The tournament will also be completed within 32 days, a measure to appease powerful European clubs, who objected to reform because of a crowded international schedule.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said the World Cup has to be “more inclusive’’, adding “football is more than just Europe and South America. Football is global.”

He said at the time of the announcement that the decision on who would get the extra qualification slots would be “looked at speedily’’.

“The only sure thing is that everyone will have a bit more representation than they have.”

Speaking on Thursday, Ceferin said: “We can push and be outvoted, but we think it is realistic to ask for 16 slots at least, plus another condition that each European team is in different groups.

“Then, if it is true that we are so good, that quality is on our side, I think all 16 can qualify.”

(Source: NAN)

Share

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. UEFA Holds First Executive Committee Meeting Under Ceferin European football governing body, UEFA has held its first Executive Committee Meeting under the reigns of its seventh President, Aleksander...
  2. Aleksander Ceferin Emerges Seventh UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin has been elected as UEFA’s seventh President at the Extraordinary UEFA Congress in Athens. UEFA said on its...
  3. Africa Gets 9 Slots For Expanded 48-Team 2026 World Cup Africa get 9 slots for expanded 2026 World Cup The expanded 48-team World Cup approved by world football governing body...
  4. UEFA considers changing format of Champions League in favour of top teams UEFA is considering changing the format of the Champions League so that the top four teams from the top four...
  5. Russia 2018 World Cup: How African Teams Will Emerge The road to 2018 FIFA World Cup will be set out for five of the six confederations on Saturday, 25...
  6. FIFA chief backs expanding World Cup teams to 48 FIFA president Gianni Infantino confirmed in an exclusive interview with AFP on Thursday that he backs expanding the World Cup...
  7. Ceferin elected as UEFA president UEFA on Wednesday overwhelmingly elected Slovenian lawyer Aleksander Ceferin, almost unknown three months ago, as its new president to lead...
  8. FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, Wants A 48-Team World Cup Federation of International Football Association president, Gianni Infantino, has officially expressed his preference for an expanded men’s FIFA World Cup....
  9. FIFA discusses plans to expand the World Cup to 40 teams FIFA’s executive committee outlined new proposals at the news conference held in Zurich yesterday, including making sure there are at...
  10. FIFA to reach decision on expanded World Cup in January Future World Cup finals will feature 16 groups of three countries in a 48-team tournament, if FIFA president Gianni Infantino...

< YOHAIG home