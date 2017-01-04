Youth empowerment: Ex-Anambra governor lifts up his community

…Provides 21 shuttles, 20 sienna buses, 20 tricycles

From Obinna Odogwu, Ekwulobia

There was wild jubilation in Agulu community in Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State, the home town of former Governor Peter Obi as he continued to empower his kinsmen, this time by doling out N24 million to the unemployed youths in the community.

From the amount, 240 youths would benefit N100,000 each to enable them support their trading or start any petty trading of their choice.

Also, 20 Sienna and 21 Shuttles buses, as well as 20 tricycles[ Keke NAPEP] were also provided for the youths under the Peter Obi Empowerment Scheme for Agulu people.

The former governor, who is running the empowerment scheme through the Agulu Peoples’ Union (APU) led by Sir Paulinus Aniagboso, promised to continue with the empowerment project until a better life is achieved for the majority of the Agulu people.

Mr Obi said that henceforth he would be empowering 20 people every month in Agulu even as he sent some youths for training at MASDAVEN Farms Urum in Awka North council area.

While addressing the Agulu people at a town hall meeting he announced a scholarship of N1 million for one Miss Chinwe Okonkwo who had first class in her first and second degree to study for her PhD.

Chinwe’s brother who got first class would equally be awarded scholarship even as Obi demanded every citizen of Agulu with first class to step forward for his support, assuring Miss Okonkwo of immediate employment after her studies if she continues to do well.

He said that the N24 million for Agulu Empowerment Scheme is without interest from the beneficiaries as he urged the beneficiaries to use it judiciously and report back should any challenge crop up.

He also warned against using the money for celebrations and vain living. Obi appealed to every Agulu citizen to embrace peace, unity and progress and shun the negative attitude of running people down because there is no reason to do so.

He also pleaded with all privileged Agulu citizens to always think home and turn Agulu to an urban city of reference.

He said that two banking halls would be attracted to Agulu community at Nkwo Agulu and Afor Agulu soon as a means of further opening up the community.

He reminded them that despite the fact that he has no home at Agulu, he turned down an offer to build a magnificent home for him at Agulu by a bank and used the money to build a befitting hostel for St Anthony’s Comprehensive Secondary school Agulu and another at mission school, Ekwulobia, advising the youths to live within their means.

In his remarks, the traditional ruler of Agulu, Igwe Innocent Obodoakor and the President General of Agulu, Sir Paulinus Aniagboso, lauded the former governor for remaining a true and worthy son of Agulu and Anaocha, as well as Anambra State in general, describing him as a true ambassador of the Agulu community.

They urged him not to relent in his efforts as they are strongly behind him at all times despite some of their shortcomings in the past.

Igwe Obodoakor said Obi’s disposition was worthy of emulation, especially his interest in the development and growth of Agulu community while Aniagboso expressed gratitude with Obi’s plan to attract two banks to the community.

He also assured Obi of their unalloyed solidarity and support always.

The member representing Anaocha 1 in the state House of Assembly, Hon Azubuike Okoye described Obi as a true son of Agulu, Anaocha and Anambra State, pointing out that he has empowered him even as an opposition party member.

He commended his super think-home philosophy, saying that it is worthy of emulation.

A unanimous vote of confidence was passed on Mr Obi for his steadfastness and dedication to the growth of the community after former President General of Agulu, Nathaniel Anigbo moved a motion in that regards and was supported by former house member, Chief Sylvester Okeke.

They announced that a date would be fixed in future to honour him for his superfluous stand on progress, development and growth of Agulu community and Anambra State at large. The Agulu Hotel Resort return to the Agulu people was muted but it was not discussed.

They said since the Anambra State government has returned Shoprite to Nnewi community, Agulu wants the hotel returned to them as they can complete it within record time.

It would be recalled that Obi had done the same empowerment last year under Agulu Peoples Union Mass Transit and even gave a brand new bus to the Igwe-in-Council.