15 Boko Haram fighters killed in sect’s surprise attack

An attempt by Boko Haram fighters to invade Rann,a small community in Borno State yesterday ended in a tragedy for the terror sect .

At least 15 of them were killed in a dawn attack on a contingent of soldiers from 3 Battalion and 112 Task Force Battalion stationed in the area.

The troops overpowered the invaders killing 15 on the spot,while the rest took to their heels.

The terrorists are believed to be among those recently dislodged from Sambissa Forest

Military sources said yesterday that the shootout lasted several hours.

Four soldiers were wounded  but were subsequently evacuated by a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Augusta Helicopter, a recent addition to the NAF’s fleet from the Presidential Air Fleet (PAF) to Maiduguri,the state capital.

The attack came a week after President Muhammadu Buhari said Boko Haram fighters had been routed from the forest which had served as their operational base for several years.

A military  source in the NAF said: “four wounded soldiers were today evacuated from the battle front in Rann to Maiduguri for medical treatment.”

The wounded soldiers were given first aid treatment aboard the helicopter on the way to Maiduguri by the Air Force personnel.

It was gathered that the NAF responded swiftly  to a call for evacuation of the wounded soldiers.

The Theater Commander, Operation LafiyaDole, Major General Leo Iraboh said  troops began advance on Sambisa Forest Camp Zairo on December  22, 2016 at about 0800hrs with the complementary deployment of Air Force jets and artillery.

The Theater Commander insisted that the Army is in firm  control of Sambisa forest despite the video recording posted this week by the elusive Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau denying the claims. Major General Iraboh said the Army is currently pursuing fleeing remnants of the terrorist and would not rest until they are totally routed.

Ammunitions recovered from the Boko Haram invaders yesterday include two AK47 rifles, one M21 rifle, ,four FN rifles,  20 X 7.62MM special, 4 X FN extra magazine and some locally made bombs.

Yesterday’s  battle is the first since the military dislodged chased the sect from Sambisa .

