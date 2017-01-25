2008 Beijing Olympics: Okagbare gets silver medal

.As Lebedeva’s tests positive

Nigeria’s fastest woman, Blessing Okagbare is set to be awarded the silver medal in the women’s

long jump event of the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games after Russia’s Tatyana Lebedeva was

stripped of her silver medal after testing positive to drug usage at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Lebedeva (who also won silver in the women’s triple jump event in Beijing Olympics) alongside

Jamaica’s Nesta Carter (gold medal winner in the men’s 4×100 metres relay) were both stripped

of their respective medals.

Lebedeva’s two medals came out positive for banned substance of turinabol after the reanalysis of her doping samples from the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing.

According to the IOC, Lebedeva was found to have committed an anti-doping rule violation

pursuant to the IOC Anti-Doping Rules applicable to the Games of the XXIX Olympiad in Beijing

in 2008.

The IOC has also requested the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) to

modify the results of the above-mentioned events accordingly and to consider any further action

within its own competence.

