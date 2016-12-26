2017: LASUTH assures of good staff welfare package

The Management, Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja, says it will continue to provide good welfare package for members of staff, to improve quality healthcare delivery in 2017.

LASUTH`s Chief Medical Director, Prof. Adewale Oke, said this in Lagos on Monday in a statement made.

Oke said that the hospital’s achievements in the outgoing year could not have been without the dedication to duty by workers.

“We will continue to aspire to provide welfare to our members of staff and I will continue to have an open door policy so that when there are issues, the superior argument will always prevail.

“Management will work closely with the state Ministry of Health and the government to actualise the insurance scheme for Lagos that promises to enable Lagosians to access seamless and comprehensive medical care,“

Oke said some of the hospital`s achievements in 2016 included inaugurations, kidney transplant and free eye surgeries organised by donor agencies.

He said the successes recorded showed the willingness and passion of the government and health professionals to provide quality healthcare services to the public.

“The new Critical Care Unit building was commissioned by the representative of Gov. Akinwumi Ambode, Mr Tunji Bello, the Secretary to the State Government on July 15.

“Ambode commissioned, for use, Helicopter Landing Pad to facilitate patient evacuation to the hospital on Aug. 11.

“The Korean Vision Care carried out over 50 ophthalmic surgeries in 2015; this year, 2016, over 100 patients with eye defects were operated.

“Plans are underway to make this programme an annual event and possibly extend it to accommodate both in-service pieces of training locally and in South Korea.

“We successfully carried out cochlear implants for several patients with hearing defects and carried out another renal transplantation, “ he added.

The Chief Medical Director added that a new committee of the hospital was set up to improve the attitude of staff towards patients that visited the hospital.

He said, “the watchword, I must emphasise, is that patients should be treated as one would expect to be treated.

“The committee has been doing its rounds and correcting attitudes of staff where they have been found wanting.”

