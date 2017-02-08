It was a mixed fortune for Team Nigeria yesterday at the ongoing 40th ITF/CAT African Junior Closed Championships taking place in Tunis as Germany-based Andiyo Inwang advanced while her compatriot – Adetayo Adetunji exited in the girls’ singles. Also the only Nigerian player seeded in the singles, Oyinlomo Quadre will today begin her campaign in the second round of the championship.

Andiyo Inwang showed her class against Benin Republic’s Carmen Kpadonou as she defeated her opponent 6-2, 6-2 to set up a second round match against number five seed, Egypt’s Hala Khaled.

For Adetunji, it was the end of the road for the South Africa-based Nigerian as she fell 3-6, 3-6 to Tunisia’s Ferdaous Bahiri to exit the singles event.

Today, Quadre, who is seeded 10th in the competition will slug it out against Egypt’s Habiba Khaled Aly in the second round.

According to the national junior coach, Mohamed Ubale, the performance of the players showed that they are at par with their foreign counterparts in every department of the game. “I am impressed with the performance of the players and I hope they can continue to progress. I believe they will take each game as they come but I am hopeful that they can make their presence felt in the championship because the tournament is the gathering of the best junior players in Africa. Also their performance in the competition will surely rub off on their raking next month,” Ubale said.

The post 40th ITF/CAT African Junior Closed Championships: Inwang in Adetunji out in singles appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.