Abia Police arrest suspected kidnappers, robbers

Abia state police command has arrested a suspected kidnapper, armed robber and a well-known receiver of stolen vehicles and other stolen items who has been under the surveillance of the command for several months.

The command had in October last year smashed a six-man gang of suspected armed robbers who has snatched two Toyota Corolla cars from their owners at gunpoint at different locations in Umuahia.

Speaking in Umuahia while parading some suspected armed robbers, the Commissioner Police (CP) Leye Oyebade said that since the command smashed the syndicate that they have been after the receiver of the stolen vehicles.

Oyebade said that with the synergy of other security agencies in the state that they were able to arrest Ikechukwu Chukwuma John with the help of the Akwa Ibom state police command at Uyo in connection with the kidnapping of Celestine Ositadinma Nwankwo.

The Abia CP said that the suspect was arrested on the 3rd of January this year with the Toyota Highlander of one of the victims he had kidnapped and handed over to them as they have been looking for him since October last year.

He said that the command with the men of the Aba division arrested Udochukwu Victor Onyende aged 29 years of 50 Nwama street off Ohanku road in Aba, “The suspect with others now at large had kidnapped Chuks Nnanni a younger brother of Hon Ossy Prestige”.

Oyebade said that the operatives of the Anti-Robbery Umuahia who were acting on information arrested one Chijioke Emeka of Amuri Umuaka in Njaba of Imo state, “The suspect had in the company of his gang robbed one George Agu of Agbama Housing estate of his Toyota Highlander with the number JJJ 71 DQ”.

He said that the command in conjunction with the military arrested Uchechukwu Ukaegbu aged 22 years of 17 Ugorji street Aba and handed him over to the police in Aba.

The CP said: “Items recovered from the suspect include one locally made revolver pistol, one .9mm ammunition, one locally made single barrel shortgun , 38 AK-47 rifle ammunition, 16 live cartridges and 9 SIM cards of various networks.

“Other suspected armed robberies paraded include Prince Eze aged 29 years and Jonah Ikechukwu aged 23 years the suspects are notorious criminals that have been robbing and breaking of homes and stores along St Michael road Aba.

“Items recovered from them include a Samsung tablet phone and one sim card which belongs to Mrs Eberechi Eze of St Michael roadAba which was robbed from her at gun point .”

Oyebade said that the command with officers and men of Ndiegoro division Aba arrested Chima Sunday 20, Enanna Isaac 22 and Ogechukwu John 21 who were in an unregistered tricycle and when searched a locally made pistol was recovered from them.

The CP said that the command also arrested one Samuel Okechukwu 28 who impersonates as a police sergeant who in company of other now at large snatched a Datsun mini bus with the number APR 244 YH from the owner , James Eke along Pound road.

In an interview, Eke said that the suspect with his gang arrested him claiming to be police men and was taking him to the Aba central police station but on the way they tried to snatch his vehicle which he resisted, “In their bid to escape he caught the suspect”.

