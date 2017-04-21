

The Management of Abia Warriors Football Club of Umuahia has disengaged Super Eagles midfielder, Paul Onobi, former Nigeria Junior International, Stanley Okoro and six of their registered players in the current season due to low productivity and asked three others to rise to the occasion in

the second stanza or face similar music.

Others are former Enyimba player, MichaelOkoyoh, former Nigeria U-23 winner, Seun Olulayo and his former

Sunshine Stars of Akure team mate, Dele Olorundare. The technical crew have also asked Moses Omoduemuke, Osondu Jonathan and Chinedu Nwaezeto go home.

The Management said the players were asked to look for other clubs because they could

not justify their high rating and wished them well in their future endeavours.

Meanwhile the club has intensified its eagerness to register some fresh legs in

readiness for the second phase of the league kicking off soon.

Some of the new faces expected to join the Umuahia side include former

Enyimba and Rangers International winger, Chimezie Amanfor, former

Heartland of Owerri midfielder, Arinze Nwangwu and ex-Giwa FC of Jos

speedstar, Chinenye Agoha.

In his reaction, Chief Coach of Abia Warriors Abdullahi Biffo

expressed confidence that the players that have been penciled down for

recruitment will help the team realize its ambition at the end of the

season.

Meanwhile, the management of the club has also approved that the

players and their coaches embark on a one-week break after the end of

the first phase of the league.

Addressing the players coach Biffo urged them to ensure they maintain

their fitness level while on break as the second phase of the league

will soon commence while the State F.A Cup will kick off as well.

Biffo commended the players for a job well done in the first stanza of

the league and expressed confidence that they will maintain the tempo

when the team reassembles.

The post Abia Warrior disengage Super Eagles player, 7 others appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.