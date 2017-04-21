Abia Warrior disengage Super Eagles player, 7 others

The Management of Abia Warriors Football Club of Umuahia has disengaged Super Eagles midfielder, Paul Onobi, former Nigeria Junior International, Stanley Okoro and six of their registered players in the current season due to  low productivity and asked three others to rise to the occasion in
the second stanza or face similar music.

Others are former Enyimba player, MichaelOkoyoh, former Nigeria U-23 winner, Seun Olulayo and his former
Sunshine Stars of Akure team mate, Dele Olorundare. The technical crew have also asked Moses Omoduemuke, Osondu Jonathan and Chinedu Nwaezeto go home.

The Management said the players were asked to look for other clubs because they could

not justify their high rating and wished them well in their future endeavours.

Meanwhile the club has intensified its eagerness to register some fresh legs in

readiness for the second phase of the league kicking off soon.

Some of the new faces expected to join the Umuahia side include former
Enyimba and Rangers International winger, Chimezie Amanfor, former
Heartland of Owerri midfielder, Arinze Nwangwu and ex-Giwa FC of Jos
speedstar, Chinenye Agoha.

In his reaction, Chief Coach of Abia Warriors Abdullahi Biffo
expressed confidence that the players that have been penciled down for
recruitment will help the team realize its ambition at the end of the
season.

Meanwhile, the management of the club has also approved that the
players and their coaches embark on a one-week break after the end of
the first phase of the league.

Addressing the players coach Biffo urged them to ensure they maintain
their fitness level while on break as the second phase of the league
will soon commence while the State F.A Cup will kick off as well.

Biffo commended the players for a job well done in the first stanza of
the league and expressed confidence that they will maintain the tempo
when the team reassembles.

