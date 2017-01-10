Abubakar Bukola Saraki FC declares striker awol

The management of Abubakar Bukola Saraki (ABS) Ilorin FC, has declared its striker Ajibola Otegbeye awol.

The club in a statement on Tuesday, signed by its Media Manager, Olayinka Owolewa, said the striker was supposed to resume for training after the Christmas and new year break but has not been seen since then.
The management warned anyone against doing any business with the player because it has not gotten any permission to speak or do business with any club or person.
The statement expressed concern with the character and behaviour of the youngster.
The club said it has since reported his absence from the team to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and the League Management Company (LMC) for necessary actions.
The statement reminded that the young striker completed all preseason formalities until the Christmas and new year break failing to turn up for the closed camp in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital.

