Abuja airport ready for re- opening , says FAAN boss

Forty one days after its runway was shut for major repairs, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport ( NNIA), Abuja will re- open on Monday April 17, 2017, the Managing Director , Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Saleh Dunoma has disclosed.
Dunoma said everything about the Abuja Airport runway is ready, but, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority ( NCAA) is expected to carry out certification of the aerodrome to ascertain compliance with operational standards .
The certification, Dunoma said will be completed in two days, before the airport runway will open for commercial flights on April 19, 2017.
Speaking in an interview on Sunday, Dunoma said the two days certification window is to allow NCAA make corrections and possible close any open item in line with civil aviation requirements.
“ We will be ready by Monday on April 17 , 2017 but we are leaving the remaining two days for Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority .
” This is because the NCAA has to certify the airport that what we have done is in accordance with their standards.
” After the NCAA do that, we will bring in the traffic. But if they do not, we have the opportunity of making corrections with the two days we have saved.”

