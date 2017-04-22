Actor Olumide Bakare: Just last year…

On February 4, 2016, The Nation reported the actor’s desperation to live.

Here’s how we put it:

Now, actor Olumide Bakare needs help!

The story has changed from January 2014, when veteran actor, Olumide Bakare, did not require help from the public to foot his medical bills. In fact, then the actor denied that he had anything serious other than the normal age-related ailments that required constant medical check-ups.

Today, the lively and frank-speaking thespian has confirmed his illness, begging not to be allowed to die just yet.

His worsening medical situation has prompted him to call on public-spirited Nigerians to come to his aid, as he lies on his sick bed, at the University College Hospital, UCH, Ibadan since last week.

Reports say, aside suffering low blood flow into the heart, there are also indications of a lung-related disease. The actor is said to have spent over a million naira so far, and still require about N30, 000 daily for treatment, including dialysis.

Speculations were rife in 2014 when the actor travelled to the United States, where he was received by his son, Olabode, who is a pastor in Pennsylvania. Incidentally, the actor was also booked for a movie shoot in the U.S., putting to rest insinuations he went for medication.

At that time, Bakare was quoted to have expressed appreciation to his fans and well-wishers, but maintained that he does not require financial assistance from anybody to foot his medical bills.

This, the ailing actor noted, was not about being indispensable, but to caution his fans not to get swindled by unscrupulous individuals who might want to cash in on the situation.

Today, the man genuinely asks for prayers and financial supports.

“My strength is not enough to withstand this any longer,” he said, releasing his Ecobank’s account: 3872003592 for prospective ‘good Samaritans’.

“Help me to beg the children of Nigeria that they should render both financial support and prayers to me.”

Bakare, 65, is famous for his role as Chief Koko in the rested TV series, Koko Close. A cross-over actor, he also starred alongside Genevieve Nnaji and Hollywood’s Isaiah Washington in Tony Abulu’s 2013 film, Doctor Bello.

