Ahmed presents N135b budget estimate

Posted December 30, 2016 2:36 am by Comments

Kwara State Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed yesterday presented an Appropriation Bill of N135.3 billion for 2017 fiscal year to the House of Assembly.

Tagged budget of “introspection and sustenance”, Ahmed said N57.7 billion was for recurrent expenditure, representing 42.5 percent, N6.8 billion for service of public debt, representing five per cent.

 Capital expenditure was allocated N70.10 billion, representing 52.5 per cent.

Winasbet.com

According to the governor, “the budget is anchored on current economic realities and our determination to look inwards for sustained prosperity and development. The theme also underlines our resolve to sustain ongoing infrastructure.”

“The main objectives of the budget are to expand and improve the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) base and reduce dependence on federal allocation; to block leakages through sustenance of the Treasury Single Account (TSA) system, and moderation of recurrent expenditure, that will result in significant savings for infrastructure development and enhance welfare of the citizenry…”

 

The post Ahmed presents N135b budget estimate appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Governor Ahmed Presents Kwara Budget 2016 The Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, has presented a budget estimate of 116,164, 043,000 naira to the state House of...
  2. Kwara proposes N135bn budget for 2017; Sokoto, N204.3bn By Demola Akinyemi ILORIN—Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara State has said that the thrust of the 2017 budget proposal of...
  3. Amosun Presents 2016 Fiscal Year Budget Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, has presented the sum of 200.27 billion Naira for the 2016 fiscal year budget before...
  4. Governor Ortom Presents N163.9bn 2017 Budget Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue on Tuesday, presented the 2017 Appropriation Bill of N163.9 billion to the Benue House of...
  5. Cross River Governor Proposes 350bn Naira 2016 Budget The Governor of Cross River State, Ben Ayade, has proposed a budget of 350 billion Naira for the 2016 fiscal year....
  6. Gov Ganduje presents N209.8bn budget proposal to Kano Assembly Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State on Wednesday presented a 2017 budget proposal of more...
  7. Ogun presents N200bn 2016 Appropriation Bill …Amosun rejects reduction of minimum wage Ogun state governor, Ibikunle Amosun yesterday presented a budget proposal of N200, 274, 453,...
  8. Okorocha Presents N141.2 Billion 2015 Budget The Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha has presented the sum of 141.2 billion naira to the Imo State House of...
  9. Obiano presents N115.5b budget to House of Assembly Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State yesterday presented  a budget of N115.5 billion to the State House of Assembly for...
  10. Yobe Governor Presents 80.6 bn Naira For 2015 Budget Yobe State Governor, Ibrahim Gaidam, has presented an appropriation bill of 80.6 billion naira to the State Assembly for scrutiny...

< YOHAIG home