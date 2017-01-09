Ambode appoints Private Secretary as new LASTMA GM

Posted January 9, 2017 11:36 pm by Comments

Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, on Monday appointed his Principal Private Secretary, Mr. Olawale Musa, as the new General Manager, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA).

Musa takes over from the former LASTMA GM, Bashir Braimoh, who has been redeployed to a yet unknown ministry.

The new General Manager resumed work on Monday at the Oshodi headquarters of the traffic Agency.

Addressing officers of LASTMA, Musa pledged his commitment to staff discipline and free flow of traffic on Lagos roads.

He vows to ensure a highly mobile, efficient and effective traffic management system in the state.

Musa said he would ensure that the agency worked in line with the best global practices, urging every LASTMA official to demonstrate discipline on duty, shun corruption and give adequate respect to road users.

He called for the cooperation of motorists and members of the public in government’s effort to reposition the agency for better service delivery.

The post Ambode appoints Private Secretary as new LASTMA GM appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Ambode Sacks LASTMA CEO, Appoints Ex-AIG Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode has sacked Young Arebamen as the Chief Executive Officer, CEO of the Lagos State Traffic...
  2. Ambode appoints ex-AIG Olakpe as LASTMA boss The State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, has approved the appointment of a retired Assistant Inspector General of Police, Mr. Christian Akioja...
  3. Ambode reads riot act to LASTMA, KAI, VIO Francis Suberu Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, has issued a stern warning to officials of Lagos State Traffic Management...
  4. LASTMA experience is a proof that state police will succeed -Ambode The Lagos State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, on Tuesday said that the state’s experience and success with Lagos State Traffic...
  5. Don’t attack LASTMA, VIO personnel –Ambode warns Spate of attacks on officials of Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, and other law enforcement agents, has prompted Lagos...
  6. Lagos Assembly summons LASTMA boss, others Lagos State House of Assembly has summoned the general manager, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, Permanent Secretary, transportation, Lagos...
  7. LASTMA loses power to apprehend vehicles, can only book offenders The Lagos State Government on Thursday directed the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) to adopt a system of booking...
  8. Ambode didn’t ask LASTMA to stop offenders arrest – Lagos The Lagos State Government on Thursday stated that Governor Akinwunmi Ambode did not, at any time, direct the stoppage of...
  9. Ambode appoints new executive secretary, board for LSSTF Lagos State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode Tuesday approved the appointments of  former Chief Whip of the State House of Assembly,...
  10. LASTMA plans to arrest traffic offenders at home   Officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority have been directed to adopt the system of booking traffic offenders...

< YOHAIG home