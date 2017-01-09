Ambode appoints Private Secretary as new LASTMA GM

Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, on Monday appointed his Principal Private Secretary, Mr. Olawale Musa, as the new General Manager, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA).

Musa takes over from the former LASTMA GM, Bashir Braimoh, who has been redeployed to a yet unknown ministry.

The new General Manager resumed work on Monday at the Oshodi headquarters of the traffic Agency.

Addressing officers of LASTMA, Musa pledged his commitment to staff discipline and free flow of traffic on Lagos roads.

He vows to ensure a highly mobile, efficient and effective traffic management system in the state.

Musa said he would ensure that the agency worked in line with the best global practices, urging every LASTMA official to demonstrate discipline on duty, shun corruption and give adequate respect to road users.

He called for the cooperation of motorists and members of the public in government’s effort to reposition the agency for better service delivery.

