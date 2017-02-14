‘Arik not owing N300b’

The Association of Concerned Aviation Practitioners (ACAP) has said a claim by Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) that Arik Air has a debt profile of N300billion was untrue.

In a statement signed by its secretary, Justin Nwokolo, ACAP said the embattled airline’s total debt, including what it owed AMCON, was less than N150billion.

It warned of a plan by a cabal, which it promised to name in its next statement, to hijack the airline.

AMCON, which took over Arik last Thursday, declared on Sunday that it needed over N10billion to fix the airline.

But Nwokolo noted that the N10b request was made even before an audit of the airline has been carried out and that the figure was too high.

He said: “Within 24 hours of the hostile takeover, AMCON is saying that it needs N10billion to fix the airline.”

He alleged that the Arik takeover was reminiscent of AMCON’s takeover of Aero Contractors in 2012, which, according to him, left Aero in even worse debt.

He said: “ACAP wishes to remind the public that this same AMCON took over Aero in 2012 claiming that the airline was owing N12billion. At the time, the airline had nine aircraft and was worth far more than the alleged debt.

“After taking over Aero, AMCON has used an additional N20billion to chase a purported N12billion debt, leaving the airline in N32billion debt hole!”

Nwokolo said the cabal’s actions would endanger Arik’s safety record.

He continued: “Why are they lying that Arik Air owes N300billion when the total debt owed by airline to all vendors, including AMCON, is less than N150billion, which is less than 10 percent of the value of the airline valued at $ 4billion by the world renowned Delloite of London?

“As concerned aviation practitioners, it is our patriotic duty to ensure that this cabal that has chopped our past will not also chop our future by endangering Arik Air’s sterling record in aviation safety for the past ten years!

“And who says they cannot? After the hostile takeover, International Air Transport Association (IATA) has suspended Arik Air’s membership.

“Do not be deceived. There are 28 aircraft in Arik Air’s fleet at the time when AMCON took over. Apart from the two A330 on C-Check, the two A340 on lease, two executive jets and two classics, 20 of its aircraft are flying.”

Nwokolo also stated that the the story about Arik being on the verge of an imminent shutdown before it was taken over by the government was “a lie from the pit of hell, and even NCAA, the government regulator, can attest to this.”